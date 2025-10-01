Aspo Plc: Rottneros extends partnership with AtoB@C Shipping - new vessel nearly halves CO2 emissions of sea transport to and from Vallvik, Sweden

Aspo Plc Press release 1 October 2025 at 12.00 EEST

Rottneros extends partnership with AtoB@C Shipping - new vessel nearly halves CO2 emissions of sea transport to and from Vallvik, Sweden

Rottneros, expert producer of pulp and molded fiber from sustainable forests, continues its partnership with AtoB@C Shipping, part of ESL Shipping, with a long-term contract. AtoB@C Shipping will employ a new plug-in hybrid vessel for the Rottneros traffic, enabling up to 50% CO2 reduction per ton-mile compared to the current vessel operating on the same routes.

"We have been working side by side with AtoB@C Shipping for more than a decade and are happy to continue our partnership. AtoB@C Shipping is developing one of their vessels to fit our specific needs and, for this reason, we want to commit to a long-term contract. Together, we can also concretely show the way to more sustainable sea infrastructure," says Magnus Malmborg, Supply Chain Manager at Rottneros AB.

As a part of the contract, AtoB@C Shipping will retrofit one of its new plug-in hybrid vessels with a crane. A self-loading and discharging vessel is a perfect option for Rottneros' port in Vallvik and necessary for their port in Norway, where shore crane capacity is limited. A self-loading vessel also allows quicker loading in Baltic ports, from where the raw material is mainly delivered.

"We are very pleased to continue serving Rottneros and ensuring steady, safe and more sustainable deliveries in the future. As highlighted in this case, our new energy-efficient vessels can bring significant benefits to our customers, including higher capacity and emission reduction. We have had the same team working for Rottneros for a long time, and they are also excited to continue ensuring timely and efficient deliveries", says Frida Rowland, Commercial Director of AtoB@C Shipping.

AtoB@C Shipping and ESL Shipping are part of Aspo Group.



For more information, please contact: Erkka Repo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5827 971, erkka.repo@aspo.com





Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo's businesses - ESL Shipping, Telko and Leipurin - enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 800 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.

Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.

