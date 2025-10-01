

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At the International Astronautical Congress in Sydney this week, representatives from the United States and Australia have signed a framework agreement that strengthens collaboration in aeronautics and space exploration between the two nations.



Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy and Australian Space Agency Head Enrico Palermo signed the agreement Tuesday on behalf of their countries, respectively.



'Australia is an important and longtime space partner, from Apollo to Artemis, and this agreement depends on that partnership,' said Duffy. 'International agreements like this one work to leverage our resources and increase our capacities and scientific returns for all, proving critical to NASA's plans from low Earth orbit to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.'



Australian Minister for Industry and Innovation and Minister for Science Tim Ayres said the signing builds on more than half a century of collaboration between the two nations.



'Strengthening Australia's partnership with the U.S. and NASA creates new opportunities for Australian ideas and technologies, improving Australia's industrial capability, boosting productivity, and building economic resilience,' Ayres said.



Known as the 'Framework Agreement between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of Australia on Cooperation in Aeronautics and the Exploration and Use of Airspace and Outer Space for Peaceful Purposes,' it recognizes cooperation that is mutually beneficial for the U.S. and Australia and establishes the legal framework under which the countries will work together.



Potential areas for cooperation include space exploration, space science, Earth science including geodesy, space medicine and life sciences, aeronautics research, and technology.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News