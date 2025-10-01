

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation accelerated in September on services and food prices, flash estimate from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



Inflation rose to 2.2 percent in September, in line with forecast, from 2.0 percent in August. Meanwhile, core inflation held steady at 2.3 percent.



Data showed that the growth in food, alcohol and tobacco prices eased to 3.0 percent from 3.2 percent, while services inflation rose to 3.2 percent from 3.1 percent.



Energy prices logged a monthly fall of 0.4 percent, slower than the 2.0 percent decrease in August. At the same time, non-energy industrial goods registered a stable growth of 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in September.



