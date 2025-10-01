

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to use artificial intelligence for clinical research on pediatric cancer.



The Order instructs the MAHA Commission to work with the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology and the Special Advisor for AI and Crypto to develop innovative ways to use advanced technologies such as AI to unlock improved diagnoses, treatments, cures, and prevention strategies for pediatric and young adulthood cancer.



They are required to identify opportunities for the Childhood Cancer Data Initiative at the National Cancer Institute to collect, generate, and analyze childhood cancer data.



They will also seek ways to improve data infrastructure, enhance data analysis of complex biologic systems, and improve clinical trial design, access, and outcomes with AI tools.



The Order also directs increased investment from existing Federal funds for the CCDI to ensure that the Federal government has the best available data for this initiative, and private sector engagement to ensure that advanced technologies, including AI, are used to unlock cures for pediatric cancer.



The Secretary of Health and Human Services will fully integrate AI into current work on interoperability to provide data to inform research and clinical trial design in the private sector and academia, while ensuring that patients and parents control their health information.



Pediatric cancer remains the leading cause of disease-related death for children in the United States, and its incidence has increased by more than 40 percent since 1975, according to a White House fact sheet.



In September, the MAHA Commission released the Make Our Children Healthy Again Strategy, a sweeping plan with more than 120 initiatives to reverse the failed policies that fueled America's childhood chronic disease epidemic.



