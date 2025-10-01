

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation eased slightly in September after accelerating to a 17-month high in August, a flash estimate from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 4.0 percent year-over-year in September, slower than the 4.1 percent increase in August, which was the highest inflation rate since March 2024.



Nonetheless, the inflation rate is well above the European Central Bank's stability target of 2.0 percent.



The rise in inflation was mainly driven by a 7.9 percent rise in energy costs and 4.7 percent higher costs for services. Prices for food, tobacco, and alcohol grew 3.8 percent from last year.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent.



The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, also rose at a slower rate of 3.9 percent versus a 4.1 percent increase in August. Monthly, the HICP increased 0.3 percent.



