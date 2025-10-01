Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTC Pink: MDNGF) ("Midnight Sun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial intercepts within the Dumbwa Target, which feature significant copper mineralization such as 0.51% Cu over 39.7 metres ("m") including 1.13% Cu over 7m, and 0.48% Cu over 25.9m, successfully confirming the mineralized sulphide copper system at depth. At this early stage of work on Dumbwa, drilling is designed to both test the geological models and to quickly develop a clear understanding of the host structure for copper mineralization along the entire ~20-kilometre strike-length of the target. Assay results are provided below from holes DBW-25-003 and DBW-25-007.

Hole DBW-25-003 intercepted 0.48% Cu over 25.9m and 0.29% Cu over 5.2m in shear zone controlled mineralization.

Hole DBW-25-007, located 500m south of DBW-25-003, intercepted 0.51% Cu over 39.7m including 1.13% Cu over 7.0m and 0.33% Cu over 23.0m, also in shear-zone controlled mineralization. Malachite and chalcopyrite were observed starting at 6m, followed by nearly continuous copper sulphides being observed for over 150m.

Table1: Assay results based on four-acid digest, ICP-OES Finish. Intervals listed are based on drilling intervals and therefore are considered relative rather than true widths.

Hole ID

From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) DBW-25-003

19.2 24.4 5.2 0.29 and 56.5 82.4 25.9 0.48 DBW-25-007

4.0 20.0 16.0 0.31 and 52.0 75.0 23.0 0.33 and 100.3 140.0 39.7 0.51 including 122.0 129.0 7.0 1.13

Midnight Sun's COO, Kevin Bonel, states, "We have successful initial intercepts confirming sulphide copper mineralization at Dumbwa, just a few holes into the first systematic drilling program ever conducted on this massive target. We do not believe we have reached the heart of the system yet, and as we advance along this immense strike extent, we expect to see areas of both broader mineralization and increased grade. We are continually fine-tuning our model, paving the way for rapid delineation of the overall Dumbwa system. From my personal experience at Lumwana, the initial phases of exploration drilling at Lubwe and Kamaranda followed a very similar pattern of the early holes hitting good mineralisation that further evolved the early model and allowed more precise drill targeting and proving of the large copper mineralized systems. Holes DBW-25-003 and DBW-25-007 have provided grades and thicknesses which are comparable to those encountered at Lumwana, reinforcing our analogue between the two, very early on in this process."

The mineralization intercepted in holes DBW-25-003 and DBW-25-007 occurs broadly within near vertical shear zones; copper sulphide mineral emplacement occurring within the shear zone, the overlying hanging wall rock, and immediate foot wall rock. Copper mineralization is predominantly comprised of bornite, chalcopyrite and chalcocite occurring in disseminated form; occasional-massive mineralization within quartz blow outs; coarse-grained sulphide clotting; and within healed fractures and veins.

Immediately following hole DBW-25-003 and discovery hole DBW-25-007, Midnight Sun completed holes DBW-25-009 and DBW-25-010 to ascertain the east-west lateral extent of the mineralization observed at the top of hole DBW-25-007 and to confirm the near vertical dip of the mineralized shear zones that were identified from oriented core. Hole DBW-25-009 was drilled 50m east and DBW-25-010 was drilled 120m west of the discovery hole DBW-25-007.

The two step-out holes confirmed the presence of multiple parallel shears zones and their near vertical orientation. In hole DBW-25-009, three distinct mineralized shear zones were intercepted, including a new parallel mineralized shear zone. In hole DBW-25-010, up dip confirmation of mineralization was observed over broad intervals. Additionally, new mineralized zones were also intercepted west of the original mineralized shear zones identified in the discovery hole DBW-25-007.

Assay results for outstanding holes including DBW-25-009 and DBW-25-010 have been rush ordered at SGS Labs in Kalulushi, Zambia while diamond drilling continues to follow the mineralization along strike northward.

The current interpretation of the geological model indicates multiple near-vertical, parallel to sub-parallel shear zones, which remain open to the east and west, as well as along the full ~20-kilometre strike length of the target area.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2553/268666_4ef2ac6534a5bafa_001full.jpg

Quality Control/Quality Assurance

Drilling was conducted using a conventional diamond drilling rig and drill core was captured for the entirety of each hole and placed into plastic core trays. All drill holes were cored in PQ until stable ground was achieved and then reduced to HQ size for the remainder of each hole. Sampling was based on visible copper mineralization and sample intervals honoured any important lithological boundaries. Core was then cut in house using a diamond saw and the right half of core was placed into a 200 micron plastic bag, assigned a unique sample number, and recorded into GeoSpark logging system. Samples always remained under the supervision of Midnight Sun staff to maintain chain of custody. All samples were then delivered to SGS Labs located in Kalulushi, Zambia, a fully accredited laboratory. Once received, the samples are sorted, dried, crushed, and pulverized (SGS code PRP90) followed by four-acid digest with ICP-OES finish (SGS Code ICP42S). Copper range of detection is 0.01-10%. Midnight Sun follows an in-house QA/QC program that consisted of a random insertion every 10th sample of either a coarse blank, fine blank, coarse duplicate, fine duplicate, or Certified Reference Material (standards).

Location of Reported Drill Holes

Hole ID XCOORD YCOORD AZIMUTH DIP EOH (m) DBW-25-003 440515 8627810 90 -60 166.5 DBW-25-007 440400 8627310 270 -60 210.0

WGS84 UTM35S

Qualified Person: Darin Labrenz, P.Geo., a consulting geologist for the Company and Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical data and contents of this release.

About Midnight Sun

Midnight Sun is focused on exploring our flagship Solwezi Project, located in Zambia. Situated in the heart of the Zambia-Congo Copperbelt, the second largest copper producing region in the world, our property is vast and highly prospective. Our Solwezi Project is surrounded by producing copper mines, including Africa's largest copper mining complex right next door, First Quantum's Kansanshi Mine. Led by an experienced geological team with multiple discoveries and mines around the world to their credit, Midnight Sun's goal is to find and develop Zambia's next generational copper deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP.,

Al Fabbro

President & CEO

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that are based on expectations, estimates, assumptions, geological theories, and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about any information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking statements." Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (which may, but not always, include phrases such as "anticipates", "plans", "scheduled", "believed" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements and are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the timing and ability of the Company to obtain and the timing of the approval of relevant regulatory bodies, if at all; risks relating to property interests; risks related to access to the project; risks inherent in mineral exploration, including the fact that any particular phase of exploration may be unsuccessful; the availability of contractors; geo-political risks; the global economic climate; metal prices; environmental risks; political risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Further to this, geological similarities or characteristics are not guarantees or certainties of successful exploration. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268666

SOURCE: Midnight Sun Mining Corp.