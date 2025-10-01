

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Pentagon has announced that the United States and Coalition partners will reduce its military mission in Iraq.



Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said the decision on Iraq transition was taken in accordance with President Donald Trump's guidance and in alignment with the U.S.-Iraq Higher Military Commission and the joint statement issued last week.



'This reduction reflects our combined success in fighting ISIS and marks an effort to transition to a lasting U.S.-Iraq security partnership in accordance with U.S. national interests, the Iraqi Constitution, and the U.S.-Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement,' Parnell said in a statement.



'This partnership will support U.S. and Iraqi security and strengthens Iraq's ability to realize economic development, foreign investment, and regional leadership. The U.S. Government will continue close coordination with the Government of Iraq and Coalition members to ensure a responsible transition,' he added.



After the defeat of the Islamic State in Iraq, on 2021 December 9, Iraq and the U.S.-led coalition announced that the latter's combat mission had concluded, formally transitioning remaining U.S. forces in the country to an advisory, assistance, and training role.



Around 2,500 U.S. troops remained in Iraq at the time to assist Iraqi security forces, including providing air support and military aid.



