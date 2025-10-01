Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Closes $4 Million Private Placement

Strengthens balance sheet and provides growth capital

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC" or the "Company"), $LASE, a global leader in industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, today announced that it has closed its previously announced at-the-market private placement (under NASDAQ rules), announced on September 26, 2025 for the issuance and sale of:

1,098,902 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $3.64 per share,

Series A warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,098,902 shares of common stock at $3.40 per share,

Series B warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,098,902 shares of common stock at $3.40 per share.

Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics, commented:

"This capital raise strengthens our balance sheet and provides a resource to accelerate integration and growth from our recent CMS and Beamer acquisitions. These businesses open up new high-value markets for Laser Photonics, and we're excited to scale their impact within our broader platform. With this funding, we are better positioned to drive sales, expand our pipeline of strategic opportunities and continue executing on initiatives that we believe will enhance shareholder value."

The warrants are exercisable immediately upon issuance. The series A warrants will expire five years after the effective date of the registration statement registering for resale the underlying series A warrant shares, and the series B warrants will expire eighteen months after the effective date of the registration statement registering for resale the underlying series B warrant shares.

The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the offering were approximately $4 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses.

The securities described above were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act") and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the shares of common stock underlying the warrants sold in the offering, have not been registered under the Act or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the SEC or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The securities were offered only to accredited investors. Pursuant to a registration rights agreement, the Company has agreed to file one or more registration statements with the SEC covering the resale of the unregistered securities to be issued in the offering.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a leading global developer of industrial and commercial laser technologies for cleaning, cutting, engraving and marking. Our CleanTech product line remains the industry's only 100% environmentally friendly industrial laser cleaning solution and continues to serve as a cornerstone of our offerings targeting Aviation & Aerospace, Automotive, Defense/Government, Energy, Maritime and Space-Exploration sectors. Through the acquisitions of Beamer Laser Systems and Control Micro Systems (CMS), Laser Photonics has broadened its capabilities and expanded its portfolio into new markets, including laser systems for pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing as well as broader industrial manufacturing applications. In addition, our strategic partnership with Fonon Technologies strengthens our position in defense and federal sectors and includes the co-development of its Laser Shield Anti-Drone (LSAD) systems, unlocking opportunities for next-generation defense applications. For more information, visit https://laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the use of proceeds from the private placement. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other periodic reports we file with Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

