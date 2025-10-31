New to The Street to Broadcast Show #696 on Bloomberg, Saturday, November 1, Featuring Synergy CHC, FLOKI, American Rebel, Aeries Technology, and Laser Photonics

The show airs as sponsored programming and includes TV commercials for Laser Photonics, The Sustainable Green Team (OTC:SGTM), PetVivo Holdings, Inc. , and Synergy CHC Corp.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / New to The Street, one of America's longest-running business television brands, announces its upcoming broadcast of Show #696 on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television, featuring in-depth interviews with executives from Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR), FLOKI, American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB), Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT), and Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE).

About the Broadcast

Episode #696 continues New to The Street's mission of featuring market innovators and publicly traded companies that are redefining their industries. The broadcast highlights growth strategies, partnerships, and market catalysts as each company positions itself for success heading into 2026.

Filmed at the Nasdaq MarketSite and New York Stock Exchange, this episode provides investors with direct insight from the C-suite level, reinforcing New to The Street's reputation as the go-to destination for corporate storytelling on national television.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored and syndicated business television brands. The program airs weekly on major U.S. networks, including Bloomberg Television and Fox Business, showcasing public and private companies, innovators, and thought leaders.

With over 3.7 million YouTube subscribers, nationwide distribution to 124 million U.S. television homes, and global Times Square billboard exposure, New to The Street combines sponsored programming, earned media, and iconic outdoor visibility, making it the #2 digital financial news brand after The Wall Street Journal.

Learn more at www.NewToTheStreet.com

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Media Relations - New to The Street

Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street

