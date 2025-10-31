Anzeige
Freitag, 31.10.2025
Attestation ist die Killer-App - Republic baut sie jetzt!
WKN: A3DFKD | ISIN: US51807Q1004
NASDAQ
31.10.25 | 19:36
3,890 US-Dollar
+0,78 % +0,030
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
31.10.2025 19:26 Uhr
131 Leser
New to The Street to Broadcast Show #696 on Bloomberg, Saturday, November 1, Featuring Synergy CHC, FLOKI, American Rebel, Aeries Technology, and Laser Photonics

The show airs as sponsored programming and includes TV commercials for Laser Photonics, The Sustainable Green Team (OTC:SGTM), PetVivo Holdings, Inc. , and Synergy CHC Corp.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / New to The Street, one of America's longest-running business television brands, announces its upcoming broadcast of Show #696 on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television, featuring in-depth interviews with executives from Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR), FLOKI, American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB), Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT), and Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE).

About the Broadcast

Episode #696 continues New to The Street's mission of featuring market innovators and publicly traded companies that are redefining their industries. The broadcast highlights growth strategies, partnerships, and market catalysts as each company positions itself for success heading into 2026.

Filmed at the Nasdaq MarketSite and New York Stock Exchange, this episode provides investors with direct insight from the C-suite level, reinforcing New to The Street's reputation as the go-to destination for corporate storytelling on national television.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored and syndicated business television brands. The program airs weekly on major U.S. networks, including Bloomberg Television and Fox Business, showcasing public and private companies, innovators, and thought leaders.

With over 3.7 million YouTube subscribers, nationwide distribution to 124 million U.S. television homes, and global Times Square billboard exposure, New to The Street combines sponsored programming, earned media, and iconic outdoor visibility, making it the #2 digital financial news brand after The Wall Street Journal.

Learn more at www.NewToTheStreet.com

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
Media Relations - New to The Street
Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-to-broadcast-show-%23696-on-bloomberg-saturday-november-1-feat-1095718

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.