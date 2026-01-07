Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Announces Appointment of Respected Marketing Executive Nicole Joyce

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation?(NASDAQ:LASE), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, today announced the appointment of respected marketing executive Nicole Joyce as Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications.

Joyce brings extensive experience leading go-to-market execution, revenue acceleration, and portfolio optimization across highly technical and advanced manufacturing industries. In her role, she will oversee global marketing strategy, corporate communications, demand generation, and product marketing - aligning brand, commercial execution, and market positioning with long-term shareholder value creation.

Most recently, Joyce served as Executive Director of Florida Photonics, leading brand revitalization and stakeholder engagement strategy to strengthen the photonics ecosystem across industry, academia, and government. Previously, she held senior leadership positions at Ocean Optics, Bloomberg Industry Group, Gartner and Honeywell - where she managed large, global portfolios and led go-to-market execution of complex technologies.

Joyce holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Otterbein University.

"Nicole has a proven ability to translate strategy into measurable growth," said Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics. "Her leadership across product marketing, business transformation, and commercial operations will support our objectives to scale efficiently, strengthen our competitive position, and accelerate profitable growth. On behalf of the entire team at Laser Photonics, I'd like to welcome Nicole to the executive team."

Joyce concluded: "Laser Photonics has built a differentiated technology portfolio with clear relevance across demanding industrial and defense end markets. I see a strong opportunity to elevate the Company's market visibility, sharpen its messaging, and more tightly align marketing execution with commercial objectives. I'm excited to join the team with a laser focus on supporting sustained revenue growth and long-term shareholder value creation."

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit https://laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-announces-appointment-of-respected-marketing-executive-1124837