Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics to Attend 2026 Capitol Hill Defense Outlook Summit

Major National Defense Conference Highlights 2026 Defense Budget and Near-Term Contracting Priorities

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, today announced it will attend the 2026 Capitol Hill Defense Outlook Summit on January 20, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

The 2026 Capitol Hill Defense Outlook Summit brings together members of Congress, Pentagon officials, military leaders, procurement officials, and prime defense contractors to share insights on the historic $1 trillion 2026 defense budget and immediate defense contracting opportunities across key military branches. The Summit is designed to foster collaboration between government and industry on emerging priorities in defense acquisition and technology.

Nicole Joyce, Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications, and Matthew Kime, Vice President of Government Sales, will attend the conference on behalf of Laser Photonics and host meetings with industry participants throughout the day.

Kime commented: "We have been actively communicating with defense procurement officials on advanced laser-based development initiatives, and we believe our solutions are well aligned with evolving mission requirements. The Capitol Hill Defense Outlook Summit offers an important opportunity to connect directly with policymakers and industry peers, strengthen our visibility, and expand our network."

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit https://laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-to-attend-2026-capitol-hill-defense-outlook-summit-1125388