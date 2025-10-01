Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity systems integrator, announces that Michael Ruiz has been appointed as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and promoted to General Manager of Critical Services ("PLCS"), effective September 26, 2025.

In this dual executive role, Mr. Ruiz will lead Plurilock's margin expansion strategy by scaling its high-value Critical Services business across North America and allied international markets. He will oversee proposal and capture management for large-scale public sector and defense opportunities while accelerating expansion of Plurilock's solutions within U.S., Canadian, NATO, and commercial markets.

Mr. Ruiz brings more than 20 years of experience in cybersecurity, defense technology, and digital transformation, holding senior roles at Honeywell, Raytheon, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Deloitte. Earlier in his career, he served as a U.S. Army Signals Intelligence Analyst. He has conducted doctoral-level research in artificial intelligence and machine learning ("AI/ML") for cybersecurity and malware detection and holds a master's degree in computer and information systems security. His appointment was facilitated through Plurilock's Board and advisory board network, leveraging their deep industry relationships.

"Michael's appointment is transformative for our Critical Services business," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "He brings a proven track record of winning nine-figure RFPs and leading mission-critical programs at scale. His expertise aligns perfectly with our strategy of expanding high-margin Critical Services and strengthening our position as a trusted cybersecurity partner to allied governments and global enterprises. We are confident Michael will accelerate our growth and deepen our presence in both defense and commercial sectors."

"I'm excited to step into this role at Plurilock, where the combination of cutting-edge products and mission-driven services creates real impact for customers in high-stakes environments," said Michael Ruiz. "Plurilock's ability to pair innovative software with deep consulting expertise is exactly what federal agencies and critical infrastructure operators need as they modernize and defend their systems. I look forward to applying my experience in federal cybersecurity and advanced analytics to strengthen our work across Canada, the U.S., and allied markets, helping clients protect what matters most while accelerating how we deliver value."

Plurilock is a services-led, product-enabled, AI-native cybersecurity company that solves complex cyber problems in high-stakes environments where failure isn't an option. Trusted by Five-Eyes governments, NATO-aligned agencies, and Global 2000 enterprises, we defend critical infrastructure and safeguard the systems that power modern life. Our Critical Services division delivers operational resilience through unmatched expertise, proprietary IP, and AI-driven playbooks.

