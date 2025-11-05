Agreements further expand existing relationship, with potential for additional extensions

Growing trust and wallet share exemplify land-and-expand strategy at work

Integrated technology partnerships amplify the value Plurilock delivers, combining partner technologies with Plurilock expertise to deliver greater security outcomes

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity systems integrator, announces that it has been awarded follow-on contracts totaling US$868,600 with an existing NASDAQ-listed semiconductor client to provide Security Operations Center ("SOC") services under its Critical Services business unit.

The contracts include an eight-month US$676,000 direct services engagement and a six-month US$192,600 resell services expansion, further solidifying Plurilock's role as a trusted partner in safeguarding the client's complex, global infrastructure.

Under these agreements, Plurilock's Critical Services ("PLCS") and Security Operations ("SecOps") teams will design, implement, and operate a 24/7 SOC delivering continuous threat detection, proactive defense, and rapid incident response. The engagement expands Plurilock's presence in the semiconductor and high-technology manufacturing sectors, which face heightened cyber risks due to their strategic role in national infrastructure, defense supply chains, and innovation ecosystems.

"Our Critical Services business continues to deliver for enterprise clients that demand trusted, always-on cybersecurity operations," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "This award highlights the strong performance of our expanding SecOps practice and the deep confidence that large, publicly traded organizations place in Plurilock to protect their most sensitive assets."

Powering Detection and Response Through Partnership

Plurilock's collaboration with a leading cybersecurity technology partner played a key role in enabling these contracts. By integrating advanced endpoint detection and response ("EDR") capabilities into the Company's service delivery model, Plurilock delivers faster, more accurate threat detection and automated containment across client environments.

"Our integrated technology partnerships amplify the value we deliver," continued Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "This engagement exemplifies how we build long-term client relationships, earning trust through performance and expanding into larger, re-occurring service opportunities over time."

As with prior Critical Services contracts, Plurilock expects fulfillment costs and gross margin profiles to remain consistent with historical performance as disclosed in its latest MD&A. Further details with respect to the terms of the contract are subject to confidentiality and non-disclosure.

About Plurilock

Plurilock is a services-led, product-enabled, AI-native cybersecurity company that solves complex cyber problems in high-stakes environments where failure isn't an option. Trusted by Five-Eyes governments, NATO-aligned agencies, and Global 2000 enterprises, we defend critical infrastructure and safeguard the systems that power modern life. Our Critical Services division delivers operational resilience through unmatched expertise, proprietary IP, and AI-driven playbooks.

About Plurilock Security Operations

Plurilock's SecOps practice delivers mission-critical support to clients across sectors, built on modern frameworks and trusted technology alliances. Key differentiators include:

24/7 Threat Monitoring and Response - Continuous coverage supported by automated detection and human-in-the-loop triage.

- Continuous coverage supported by automated detection and human-in-the-loop triage. Integrated Incident Response and Threat Hunting - Rapid containment, forensic investigation, and advanced analytics.

- Rapid containment, forensic investigation, and advanced analytics. Cloud, Endpoint, and Identity Defense - Cross-domain protection designed for hybrid and zero-trust environments.

- Cross-domain protection designed for hybrid and zero-trust environments. Operational Resilience Frameworks - Tailored SOC maturity models aligned to NIST, MITRE ATT&CK, and industry best practices.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

