Fitzpatrick Secures 2nd Ryder Cup Win in Skechers GOLF Footwear and Performance Apparel

Skechers athlete Matt Fitzpatrick has triumphed once again, helping Team Europe reclaim its title at the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York. Just two years after his first victory at the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2023, Fitzpatrick showcased his exceptional skill and composure, contributing to the team's success. Outfitted in a custom version of the Skechers GO GOLF® Blade golf shoe, designed to celebrate Team Europe, he delivered a standout performance alongside his teammates to secure the win.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251001836431/en/

Matt Fitzpatrick, competing in Skechers GO GOLF® Blade shoes, helped Team Europe win the 45th Ryder Cup at the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York. Photo credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

"Helping Team Europe secure another Ryder Cup win for the second time in my career is a dream come true, and contributing to this victory together with such a talented group makes it even more special," said Matt Fitzpatrick. "Skechers put me in an incredible shoe this week, and I am so appreciative of their support."

"It's an honor to be a part of Matt Fitzpatrick's win at the Ryder Cup tournament this weekend," said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. "From his remarkable iron shot out of the fairway bunker on the 18th hole to his unyielding focus under pressure, Matt's success proves to golfers everywhere how Skechers Golf footwear delivers the consistent comfort and performance needed to win no matter your level."

After a successful amateur career, Fitzpatrick turned pro at the age of 19. The English native earned his first professional victory in 2015 at the British Masters at Woburn Golf Club. The following year, he was selected for the Ryder Cup European team and went on to win the 2016 DP World Tour Championship. Since his professional debut, Fitzpatrick has achieved nine wins on the European Tour, including a victory at the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He also has three PGA Tour wins, highlighted by his first major championship title in June 2022 at the U.S. Open. Fitzpatrick also played a key role in the 2023 Ryder Cup, contributing to Team Europe's success.

In 2022, Fitzpatrick joined the roster of Skechers golf pros that now includes Brooke Henderson, Bernhard Langer, and Max Greyserman-all wearing Skechers Golf footwear on tour. Football analyst and former quarterback Tony Romo also serves as a brand ambassador, wearing Skechers Golf footwear on the course and featuring in the brand's marketing campaigns.

Known for its lightweight, high-quality, stable and comfortable designs, Skechers Golf has achieved prominence within the golf category alongside the brand's award-winning running, football, basketball, and pickleball/padel collections. Select styles from The Comfort Technology Company include signature innovations such as Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, ULTRA GO and Hyper Burst cushioning.

Skechers Golf footwear is available at Skechers retail stores, skechers.com, and select retail partners, including specialty golf pro shops.

About Skechers U.S.A. Ltd. and Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers U.S.A. Ltd. is the UK and Ireland subsidiary of Skechers U.S.A., Inc., The Comfort Technology Company based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops, and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. The Company's collections are available in approximately 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500 company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251001836431/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jennifer Clay

SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

jennc@skechers.com

Samuel Kenny

Skechers USA Ltd.

samuel.kenny@skechers.com

+44 (0) 1707 655 955