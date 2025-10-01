

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), Wednesday announced a new partnership with PopUp Bagels to launch an all-new, limited-edition 'Kraft Mac & Cream Cheese' schmear, starting October 9 to October 15.



The mac & cheese-flavored schmear unlocks a new take on a popular 'mac hack', integrating the famous flavor of Kraft Mac & Cheese with the signature 'grip, rip and dip' PopUp Bagels experience.



The limited-edition 'Kraft Mac & Cream Cheese' schmear will be available at all PopUp Bagels stores. Customers can pre-order the schmear online from October 5.



In the pre-market hours, KHC is trading at $25.96, down 0.31 percent on the Nasdaq.



