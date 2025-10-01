

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's manufacturing activity deteriorated at a slower pace in September, survey data from S&P Global showed on Wednesday.



The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, rose to 48.0 in September from 46.6 in August. However, a PMI reading below 50 suggests contraction in the sector.



Among components, new orders, exports, output, and employment all fell at slower rates in September, and suppliers' delivery times still had negative overall contributions. Goods producers reduced their input buying for the fifth straight month.



On the price front, inflationary pressures eased as both input and output prices declined.



'The forward-looking future output sub-index was unchanged from August's five-month high, although it remained relatively subdued,' Trevor Balchin, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.



