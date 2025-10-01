Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - HYLQ Strategy Corp. (CSE: HYLQ) (formerly, Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "HYLQ Strategy") is pleased to announce that it has successfully deployed 53,963 HYPE tokens into Kinetiq's iHYPE pool, an institutional-grade liquid staking solution built natively on Hyperliquid.

Through participation in the iHYPE program, the Company will earn a 2.2% annualized yield on its HYPE treasury while simultaneously receiving iHYPE liquid staking tokens. These tokens unlock new capital efficiency opportunities, enabling the Company to use its staked position as collateral across the HyperEVM ecosystem and with select offchain partners.

"Becoming an iHYPE participant marks another important step forward in our mission to maximize the value of our HYPE treasury for shareholders," said Matt Zahab, Chief Executive Officer of HYLQ Strategy Corp. "Not only will we generate a consistent staking yield of 2.2%, but our iHYPE holdings also provide us with enhanced flexibility to participate in broader Hyperliquid ecosystem opportunities."

Kinetiq's iHYPE initiative is designed exclusively for institutional entities that undergo KYB/AML verification and compliance onboarding. As part of this strategic deployment, HYLQ joins a growing cohort of early participants in Kinetiq's program. Kinetiq is secured by industry-leading auditors like: Spearbit, Pashov Audit Group, Zenith, code4rena, and The Secure Staking Alliance.

About the Company

HYLQ Strategy Corp. (CSE: HYLQ) is a Canadian investment company dedicated to building long-term shareholder value through strategic exposure to the Hyperliquid ecosystem. HYLQ is focused on three main initiatives: 1) Accumulating $HYPE tokens, the native token of Hyperliquid; 2) Investing in companies within the Hyperliquid ecosystem; 3) Growing and incubating Hyperliquid-based businesses. HYLQ's goal is to give public market investors direct, institutional-grade access to Hyperliquid's growth. The company's mission is to be the leading public vehicle for exposure to Hyperliquid's next-generation digital asset infrastructure. For more information, please contact:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the company's future investing plans and strategies, the growth of the Hyperliquid ecosystem, and the Company's investments. There is no assurance that the Company's plans or objectives will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

