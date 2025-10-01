

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Baker Hughes (BKR) announced an award from Bechtel Energy to supply key liquefaction equipment for Sempra Infrastructures Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project in Jefferson County, Texas. Baker Hughes' scope for Phase 2 includes four Frame 7 turbines paired with eight centrifugal compressors across two LNG trains. Also, Baker Hughes will provide two electric motor-driven compressors for the plants booster services.



'Building on our successful collaboration with Baker Hughes on Phase 1 of the Port Arthur LNG project, we look forward to achieving more LNG project milestones together,' said Bhupesh Thakkar, general manager for Bechtels LNG business.



