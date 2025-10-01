Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) (OTCQX: BLMWF) ("BluMetric" or "the Company"), an engineering WaterTech and full-service environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Des Nedhe Group (DNG) Defence with to strengthen collaboration in delivering innovative, mission-ready solutions for Canada's defence and environmental needs.

This MOU establishes a framework for cooperation that combines BluMetric's technical expertise in water technologies and environmental engineering and consulting with the growing network of DNG Defence Indigenous community-owned enterprises. Together, the organizations will explore opportunities to advance sustainable and sovereign supply chains in support of Canada's national defence priorities, including water purification solutions for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project.

"This type of partnership is exactly what the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project needs more of. Resilient, sovereign supply chains are diverse supply chains. Together this group can do great things, and this MOU is just the beginning. Stay tuned for more exciting news from our partnership," said Grant Oliver, Vice President of Operations, DNG Defence.

"This collaboration combines Indigenous leadership with BluMetric's Mission Ready Water and environmental expertise, a powerful combination that strengthens Canada's defence capabilities with solutions that are innovative, agile, and built for the future. Under the leadership of Corey Switzer, Director of WaterTech and Military Market, we are proud to chart this new course with BluMetric and Des Nedhe Group Defence," said Scott MacFabe, CEO of BluMetric.

The MOU underscores a shared vision, integrating cutting-edge environmental technologies with Indigenous-led economic development to deliver practical, forward-looking solutions for Canada's defence and security sectors.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded water technology and environmental engineering firm. BluMetric designs, fabricates, and delivers sustainable solutions to complex water and environmental challenges. The Company is supported by more than 230 employees across 11 offices and 3 manufacturing facilities, with over 50 years of history. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Government, Military, and Mining clients.

For more information, visit www.blumetric.ca or please contact:

Scott MacFabe, Chair and CEO

BluMetric Environmental Inc.

Tel: 1-877-487-8436 x242

Email: smacfabe@blumetric.ca



Dan Hilton, CFO BluMetric Environmental Inc.

Tel: 1-877-487-8436 x550

Email: dhilton@blumetric.ca Brandon Chow, Principal & Founder

Panolia Investor Relations Inc.

Tel: 1-647-598-8815

Email: brandon@panoliair.com Grant Oliver, Vice President of Operations

DNG Defence

Tel: 1-902-577-3094

Email: grant.oliver@desnedhe.com



Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release, including those relating to the Company's quarterly and annual results, future products, opportunities and cost initiatives, strategies, and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268567

SOURCE: BluMetric Environmental Inc.