Coeptis Therapeutics: Coeptis Anchors $800M Valuation in Dual-Sector Strategy; Vanderbilt Report Publishes Coverage

BRISTOL, TN / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) today announced that The Vanderbilt Report has published coverage of the company following its recent SEC filings.

According to disclosures filed on January 31, 2025, Coeptis' technology division was assigned a $660.3 million fair market value. In addition, management has outlined a planned biotech spin-out, valued at approximately $75 million, together with tax advantages that may support future profitability.

The Vanderbilt Report reviewed these filings and highlighted a combined valuation framework of approximately $835 million, marking a milestone in Coeptis' transition from a pure biopharmaceutical operator to a dual-sector enterprise spanning both life sciences and advanced technology.

Why This Matters:

Credible Benchmark: The $660M valuation stems directly from Coeptis' SEC disclosures.

Biotech Spin-Out: Management intends to distribute oncology and cell therapy programs on a 1:1 basis to shareholders, with a proposed uplisting to Nasdaq.

Independent Coverage: Vanderbilt Report has published analysis of these disclosures, underscoring the significance of the dual-sector model..

Read the full Vanderbilt Report analysis here

About Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GEAR Therapeutics, Inc., SNAP Biosciences, Inc., and Coeptis Technologies (collectively "Coeptis"), is a biopharmaceutical and technology company.

The biopharmaceutical divisions focus on developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Coeptis' therapeutic portfolio includes assets licensed from Deverra Therapeutics, such as an allogeneic cellular immunotherapy platform and DVX201, a clinical-stage, unmodified natural killer cell therapy technology. Coeptis is also developing SNAP-CAR, a universal, multi-antigen CAR technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh, alongside its GEAR cell therapy and companion diagnostic platforms in collaboration with VyGen-Bio and researchers at the Karolinska Institute.

Building on its core competencies, Coeptis has recently established a Technology Division, which includes AI-powered marketing software and robotic process automation tools acquired from NexGenAI Solutions Group. These technologies are designed to optimize operations and enhance overall efficiency.

Headquartered in Wexford, PA, Coeptis is committed to advancing patient outcomes through innovation while operating under the highest standards of compliance and regulatory oversight. For more information, visit https://coeptistx.com.

Compliance Note: This announcement is based on Coeptis Therapeutics' SEC filings (10-Q, S-4, valuation disclosures) and public information. It does not constitute investment advice, a solicitation, or a recommendation to buy or sell securities.

