Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Three Valley Copper Corp. (TSXV: TVC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed articles of amendment to change its corporate name from "Three Valley Copper Corp." to "Winchester Equity Corporation" (the "Name Change"), effective October 3, 2025. The Company's new stock system on the TSX Venture Exchange will be "WEC", and the Company expects its common shares will commence trading under the new name and the new ticker symbol market open on October 3, 2025.

A new CUSIP number has been obtained to replace the previous CUSIP number. The Name Change is to reflect the Company's change of business from a mining issuer to an investment issuer, as previously disclosed in the Company's press release on August 28, 2025. There is no consolidation of the Company's common shares in connection with the Name Change. No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the Name Change. Share certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected and will not need to be exchanged.

