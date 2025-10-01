

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) announced on Wednesday that its Board of Directors has set October 17, 2025, as the record date for the previously announced spin-off of Solstice Advanced Materials.



Honeywell will complete the spin-off by distributing all Solstice shares to shareholders of record on October 17, 2025, at a ratio of one Solstice share for every four Honeywell shares. The distribution is expected to occur on October 30, 2025.



Following the distribution, Solstice shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on October 30, 2025, under the ticker symbol SOLS, while Honeywell will continue to trade under the ticker symbol HON.



'With a leading portfolio of refrigerants, semiconductor materials, protective fibers, healthcare packaging solutions and unique nuclear power capabilities-Solstice is well positioned to deliver long-term value for our shareowners while helping our customers address some of the world's most pressing challenges,' said David Sewell, President and CEO of the Solstice Advanced Materials business.



