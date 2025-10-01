

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's factory growth moderated in September amid slower upturns in output, new orders, and employment, survey data from S&P Global showed on Wednesday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 52.0 in September from 54.5 in August. Nonetheless, a reading above 50.0 indicates expansion.



New orders grew at the slowest pace in seven months, while export demand fell for the fifth successive month due to a subdued international demand environment.



However, firms continued to add workforce numbers in September, and the pace of job creation eased only slightly from August's three-month high. Greater production requirements forced companies to increase purchasing activity at a solid pace.



On the price front, input price inflation eased to the weakest in almost two years amid vendor discounting for items including polymers and related materials. Consequently, selling prices rose at the slowest pace in almost a year.



