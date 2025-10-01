Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines Appoints Al Ducharme as Vice President of Engineering

UAV industry veteran and Hoverfly founder to lead engineering strategy, advancing speed and quality for next-generation unmanned systems

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Unusual Machines (NYSE American:UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, today announced the appointment of Dr. Alfred ("Al") Ducharme as Vice President of Engineering. A UAV industry veteran and founder of Hoverfly Technologies, Ducharme will lead engineering strategy and execution across the company's product portfolio.

Ducharme has more than 25 years of experience in photonics, optics, embedded systems, and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technologies. At Hoverfly, he grew the company from startup to global supplier, launching more than 20 products, including one of the world's first drone flight controllers. He holds 30 U.S. and international patents and a proven record in product development, IP strategy, and scaling engineering teams.

In his new role, Ducharme will report to COO Andrew Camden and partner with Unusual Machines' production team to align design and engineering, focusing on speed, quality, and anticipating customer needs.

"All of my career has led to this moment-developing unmanned systems, building engineering teams, and scaling technologies from concept to production," said Ducharme. "At Unusual Machines, I see a unique opportunity to bring those experiences together to accelerate growth and shape the future of unmanned systems with this extraordinary team."

"Al's pioneering work in UAVs and deep engineering leadership directly supports our strategy to strengthen Unusual Machines' position in U.S. drone component manufacturing," said Drew Camden, Chief Operating Officer of Unusual Machines. "His ability to connect design, production, and customer needs will be instrumental as we expand capabilities and deliver next-generation solutions to the market."

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032.

For more information, please visit www.unusualmachines.com.

Investor Contact

CS Investor Relations

investors@unusualmachines.com

Media Contact

media@unusualmachines.com

SOURCE: Unusual Machines, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/unusual-machines-appoints-al-ducharme-as-vice-president-of-engineering-1080237