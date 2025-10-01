Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
WKN: 260884 | ISIN: US3765361080
01.10.25
10,430 Euro
-0,57 % -0,060
ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2025 14:38 Uhr
140 Leser
Gladstone Commercial Corporation: Gladstone Commercial Announces Acquisition of a 693,236 SF Industrial Portfolio

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") is pleased to announce the acquisition of an industrial portfolio totaling 693,236 square feet of manufacturing, distribution, and warehouse space across six locations in Michigan, Indiana, and Georgia. Concurrent with the $54.5 million acquisition, Gladstone Commercial leased back the facilities via a 20-year absolute net lease to TI Group Automotive Systems, L.L.C. and its affiliate ("TI Automotive"), a global tier 1 automotive supplier.

"The acquisition of this portfolio continues our efforts to add manufacturing and industrial facilities leased to credit-worthy tenants to our real estate portfolio," stated Ryan Carter, Executive Vice President of Gladstone Commercial.

"We are pleased to have executed a cross-regional portfolio, reflecting our disciplined approach to sourcing and closing complex sale-leaseback transactions. These facilities are essential to TI Automotive's business and serve as key manufacturing and distribution hubs," said Todd McDonald, Senior Vice President of Gladstone Commercial.

"This acquisition advances our strategy of building a durable industrial portfolio in key U.S. manufacturing markets. The portfolio is secured by a long-term absolute net lease in markets that continue to benefit from strong manufacturing demand. The transaction extends our weighted average lease term and enhances the overall quality and stability of our portfolio," said Buzz Cooper, President of Gladstone Commercial.

About Gladstone Commercial (Nasdaq:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of June 30, 2025, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 143 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 17.0 million square feet. For additional information, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

For Broker Submittals:

Midwest/West

South Central

Ryan Carter

Todd Alan McDonald

Executive Vice President

Senior Vice President

(571) 451-0019

(703) 287-5895

Ryan.Carter@gladstone.com

Todd.McDonald@gladstone.com

Southeast/Northeast

Nick Lindsay

Vice President

(703) 966-3864

Nick.Lindsay@gladstone.com

Investor or Media Inquiries:

Buzz Cooper

Catherine Gerkis

President

Director of Investor Relations/ESG

(703) 287-5815

(703) 287-5846

Buzz.Cooper@gladstone.com

Catherine.Gerkis@gladstone.com

All statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties as they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events, or trends concerning matters that are not historical facts and may ultimately prove to be incorrect or false. Forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future events, including, without limitation, those relating to the discussion and analysis of Gladstone Commercial's business, financial condition, results of operations, and our strategic plans and objectives. Words such as "may," "might," "believe," "will," "anticipate," "future," "could," "growth," "plan," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "if," "seek," "possible," "potential," "likely" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or contemplated by such statements, including, but not limited to, the description of risks and uncertainties in "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on February 18, 2025, and certain other filings made with the SEC. Gladstone Commercial cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: Gladstone Commercial Corporation, (703) 287-5893

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-commercial-announces-acquisition-of-a-693-236-sf-industrial-portfolio-1080425

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
