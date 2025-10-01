

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Private sector employment in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in the month of September, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday.



ADP said private sector employment fell by 32,000 jobs in September after dipping by a revised 3,000 jobs in August.



Economists had expected private sector employment to climb by 50,000 jobs compared to the addition of 54,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



'Despite the strong economic growth we saw in the second quarter, this month's release further validates what we've been seeing in the labor market, that U.S. employers have been cautious with hiring,' said ADP chief economist Dr. Nela Richardson.



