Varennes, Quebec, Oct 1, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Energy, the world's leading electrification company, today announced an additional $270 million CAD ($195 million USD) investment to expand its large power transformer manufacturing facility near Montreal, Canada. This major investment, which builds on an ongoing expansion announced in 2024, will nearly triple the site's annual production capacity, reinforcing Canada's role as a beacon of clean-energy manufacturing for the world.This effort is part of Hitachi Energy's $9 billion USD global investment program, the largest in the industry to expand manufacturing capacity, R and D, and engineering. This latest expansion will create approximately 500 new jobs and bring significant benefits to the local economy. With more than half of the value of goods sold from Varennes typically sourced locally, the investment will spur further economic development in the region.Transformers are a critical component of the energy value chain, enabling efficient transmission and distribution of electricity. They support applications such as large-scale transmission systems, data center operations, grid interconnections, integration of renewable energy, and the electrification of transportation, all of which are essential to the decarbonization of energy systems. In Canada, large power transformers are also vital in supporting energy-intensive industries such as mining, aluminum production, and steel manufacturing, which are foundational to the national economy.The Varennes expansion is a significant step in Hitachi Energy's global plan to increase transformer production capacity to meet growing mid- and long-term customer needs in the energy transition."With this expansion, Varennes will continue to play a leading role in strengthening the region's power grid. Our team is proud to be at the forefront of delivering sustainable, reliable, and resilient energy infrastructure for decades to come," says Bruno Melles, Managing Director of Business Unit Transformers, Hitachi Energy."This investment will allow us to significantly increase our ability to meet the fast-growing demand for large power transformers, reactors, and HVDC technology, which are critical to achieving key energy transition goals," added Carla Vicente, Country Managing Director, Hitachi Energy in Canada.The Varennes facility is one of the largest manufacturers of HVDC transformers in the world and is also CSA N299-certified for nuclear quality assurance. These capabilities position the site to address unprecedented demand for transformers driven by the expansion of nuclear power generation, increased interconnection between jurisdictions, the refurbishment of existing infrastructure, and surging electricity demand from data centers and continued growth in renewable sources."Hitachi Energy Canada plays a strategic role in Quebec's energy development. It is the only company in North America that produces transformers of this magnitude. Drawing on a strong pool of Quebec expertise, it stands as one of the pillars of our energy security and will continue to be a leader in the green economy. We are proud to support its expansion project in Varennes, which will mark a new stage in its growth while creating many high-quality, well-paying jobs here in Quebec," said Christine Frechette, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy."Clean, reliable energy is at the center of our government's plan to position Canada as an energy superpower. Investing in our domestic advanced manufacturing and research capabilities, like Hitachi Energy Canada, will strengthen Canada's energy sovereignty and create the jobs and expertise necessary to fortify our grid needs that will power Canadian prosperity and economic resiliency," said the Honorable Melanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions."Canada is competing and winning in the race to build the strongest clean economy. By supporting Hitachi Energy's expansion in Quebec, we are shoring up our domestic manufacturing capacity, securing the supply of critical grid technologies, and creating hundreds of good-paying jobs. Projects like this are proof that Canada has the people, expertise, and the ambition to be a true energy superpower, delivering reliable electricity to Canadians and clean power solutions to the world," said the Honorable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.The project will significantly improve production flow. Planned improvements include a state-of the-art assembly line and the addition of two flexible core and winding feeding lines, ensuring greater production continuity. The factory fully integrates Hitachi Energy's TrafoStar transformer technology platform, which harmonizes transformer design, manufacturing processes, and quality control measures across all power transformer factories worldwide.As the world's leading electrification company and the largest transformer manufacturer, Hitachi Energy is advancing grid modernization with industry-leading solutions and a commitment to achieving carbon-neutral operations by 2030.About Hitachi EnergyHitachi Energy is a global technology leader in electrification, powering a sustainable energy future with innovative power grid technologies with digital at the core. Over three billion people depend on our technologies to power their daily lives. With over a century in pioneering mission-critical technologies like high-voltage, transformers, automation, and power electronics, we are addressing the most urgent energy challenge of our time - balancing soaring electricity demand, while decarbonizing the power system. With an unparalleled installed base in over 140 countries, we cocreate and build long-term partnerships across the utility, industry, transportation, data centers, and infrastructure sectors. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ over 50,000 people in 60 countries and generate revenues of around $16 billion USD.https://www.hitachienergy.comhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/hitachienergyhttps://twitter.com/HitachiEnergyAbout Hitachi, Ltd.Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors - Digital Systems and Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries -and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024(ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.comSource: Hitachi, Ltd.