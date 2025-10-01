Lendistry Receives $75MM Credit Facility From East West Bank

The capital will support 7(a) loans for the #2 non-bank SBA lender as more small businesses seek these loans to grow

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Lendistry announces today that it has received a $75MM credit facility from East West Bank Specialty Finance Group, which follows multiple infusions of capital in recent months from large corporate and financial institutions. This credit facility will support Lendistry's Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) lending program at a time when demand for SBA loans continues to rise1.

"We are grateful for East West Bank's support and eager to deploy these funds to the small business owners who need them," says Lendistry CEO, Everett K. Sands. "With this capital, we hope to show borrowers and lenders that 7(a) loans can help them take advantage of opportunities and keep growing in times of rapid change, and that technology is the key to opening access to the program in a high-quality way."

With its tech-forward approach to mission-driven lending, Lendistry SBLC, LLC achieved Preferred Lender status in 2023, quickly rose in the SBA rankings, and has since held a consistent spot among the top lenders in the country.

"Our relationship with Lendistry reflects East West Bank's commitment to supporting small businesses at scale," said Andrew Stein, Executive Vice President, Head of Commercial Banking Eastern Region and Specialty Finance at East West Bank. "Through this credit facility, we're helping small businesses reach further-fueling growth and expanding opportunity where it's needed most."

By providing this credit facility, East West Bank empowers small businesses to grow and serve thriving local communities.

About Lendistry

Lendistry ( lendistry.com ) is a tech-enabled small business lender, grant administrator for private and public agencies, and a trusted resource for undercapitalized entrepreneurs including people of color, veterans, and those in rural communities. Founded in 2015, Lendistry has used technology and community partnerships to deploy over $10 billion in its first ten years. Lendistry was recently named the winner of the LA Area Chamber of Commerce Corporate Leadership Award, BankRate's Best Minority-Led Business Lender, and one of American Banker's Best Places to Work in Fintech. Lendistry has both Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Community Development Entity (CDE) certifications, is an SBA Preferred Lender and is now the #2 non-bank SBA 7(a) lender in the country. In collaboration with The Center by Lendistry, a nonprofit business education organization, Lendistry helps business owners achieve their goals and prepare to scale.

About East West Bank

East West Bank provides financial services that help customers reach further and connect to new opportunities. East West Bancorp, Inc. is a public company (Nasdaq: "EWBC") with total assets of more than $78 billion, as of June 30, 2025. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is the largest independent bank headquartered in Southern California, and operates over 110 locations in the United States and Asia. The Bank's markets in the United States include California, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington. For more information on East West, visit www.eastwestbank.com .

SOURCE: Lendistry

