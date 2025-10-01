Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922137 | ISIN: US27579R1041 | Ticker-Symbol: EW2
Tradegate
26.09.25 | 16:09
92,50 Euro
+1,65 % +1,50
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
EAST WEST BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAST WEST BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
89,5090,5015:48
89,5090,5015:48
ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lendistry Receives $75MM Credit Facility From East West Bank

The capital will support 7(a) loans for the #2 non-bank SBA lender as more small businesses seek these loans to grow

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Lendistry announces today that it has received a $75MM credit facility from East West Bank Specialty Finance Group, which follows multiple infusions of capital in recent months from large corporate and financial institutions. This credit facility will support Lendistry's Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) lending program at a time when demand for SBA loans continues to rise1.

"We are grateful for East West Bank's support and eager to deploy these funds to the small business owners who need them," says Lendistry CEO, Everett K. Sands. "With this capital, we hope to show borrowers and lenders that 7(a) loans can help them take advantage of opportunities and keep growing in times of rapid change, and that technology is the key to opening access to the program in a high-quality way."

With its tech-forward approach to mission-driven lending, Lendistry SBLC, LLC achieved Preferred Lender status in 2023, quickly rose in the SBA rankings, and has since held a consistent spot among the top lenders in the country.

"Our relationship with Lendistry reflects East West Bank's commitment to supporting small businesses at scale," said Andrew Stein, Executive Vice President, Head of Commercial Banking Eastern Region and Specialty Finance at East West Bank. "Through this credit facility, we're helping small businesses reach further-fueling growth and expanding opportunity where it's needed most."

By providing this credit facility, East West Bank empowers small businesses to grow and serve thriving local communities.

About Lendistry

Lendistry (lendistry.com) is a tech-enabled small business lender, grant administrator for private and public agencies, and a trusted resource for undercapitalized entrepreneurs including people of color, veterans, and those in rural communities. Founded in 2015, Lendistry has used technology and community partnerships to deploy over $10 billion in its first ten years. Lendistry was recently named the winner of the LA Area Chamber of Commerce Corporate Leadership Award, BankRate's Best Minority-Led Business Lender, and one of American Banker's Best Places to Work in Fintech. Lendistry has both Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Community Development Entity (CDE) certifications, is an SBA Preferred Lender and is now the #2 non-bank SBA 7(a) lender in the country. In collaboration with The Center by Lendistry, a nonprofit business education organization, Lendistry helps business owners achieve their goals and prepare to scale.

About East West Bank

East West Bank provides financial services that help customers reach further and connect to new opportunities. East West Bancorp, Inc. is a public company (Nasdaq: "EWBC") with total assets of more than $78 billion, as of June 30, 2025. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is the largest independent bank headquartered in Southern California, and operates over 110 locations in the United States and Asia. The Bank's markets in the United States include California, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington. For more information on East West, visit www.eastwestbank.com.

Contact Information

Kate Kearns
Sr. Communications Manager
communications@lendistry.com

.

SOURCE: Lendistry



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/lendistry-receives-75mm-credit-facility-from-east-west-bank-1078172

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.