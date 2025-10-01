Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 662541 | ISIN: US2533931026 | Ticker-Symbol: DSG
Tradegate
01.10.25 | 13:25
189,10 Euro
-0,16 % -0,30
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
192,62193,4615:50
192,34194,1215:48
ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Launches Multi-Year Partnership Program to Drive Long-Term Community Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline Report

In another step toward deepening community investment, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter Program has launched a new partnership initiative aimed at supporting organizations in nine U.S. markets: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Durham, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Pittsburgh.

Through a highly selective process, The DICK'S Foundation identified one impactful youth sports organization per market, offering a three-year tiered Sports Matter Grant program to fuel sustainable, high-impact work. The grant recipients will each receive $100,000 in 2025, $50,000 in 2026 and $25,000 in 2027, totaling $175,000 over the duration of the partnership.

In another step toward deepening community investment, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter Program has launched a new partnership initiative aimed at supporting organizations in nine U.S. markets: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Durham, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Pittsburgh.

Through a highly selective process, The DICK'S Foundation identified one impactful youth sports organization per market, offering a three-year tiered Sports Matter Grant program to fuel sustainable, high-impact work. The grant recipients will each receive $100,000 in 2025, $50,000 in 2026 and $25,000 in 2027, totaling $175,000 over the duration of the partnership.

The organizations chosen for this initiative are:

  • Atlanta, GA: L.E.A.D. Center for Youth

  • Boston, MA: Shooting Touch

  • Chicago, IL: Beat the Streets Chicago

  • Durham, NC: Bridge II Sports

  • Houston, TX: Houston reVision

  • Los Angeles, CA: Sloane Stephens Foundation

  • Miami, FL: Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade

  • New York, NY: Play Rugby

  • Pittsburgh, PA: Steel City Squash

Check out the video above to learn more about our nine organizations.

This funding model is designed to empower local organizations with the resources they need to scale their efforts, while also ensuring progress is impactful, measurable and lasting.

"By committing to multi-year partnerships, we're not just giving, but also growing with these organizations," said Rick Jordan, VP of The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation. "When we invest long-term, we're able to show up consistently, build real trust and make a bigger impact where it really counts."

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation this year has also renewed partnerships with organizations including:

  • Every Kid Sports to help cover the cost of registration fees

  • Good Sports to provide equipment to youth in under-resourced communities

  • LISC to build fields, courts and additional infrastructures in high-need neighborhoods

  • DonorsChoose to support educators and coaches in equity-focused schools, helping keep kids in the game nationwide

Projects in partnership with LISC and Good Sports will have a focus on the nine key markets that The DICK'S Foundation has identified, and the partnerships with Every Kid Sports and DonorsChoose will reach organizations nationwide.

The Foundation's approach to this initiative centers on long-term transformation and relationship building with organizations in cities nationwide. More than just financial support, these partnerships will provide strategic guidance, visibility opportunities and access to resources that strengthen organizational capacity, while also creating opportunities for nearby DICK'S locations to engage directly with these organizations and deepen community impact.

Written by Peyton Wherley

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DICK'S Sporting Goods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DICK'S Sporting Goods
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dicks-sporting-goods
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DICK'S Sporting Goods



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/the-dicks-sporting-goods-foundation-launches-multi-year-partnership-pr-1080604

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.