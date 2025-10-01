The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Launches Multi-Year Partnership Program to Drive Long-Term Community Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline Report

In another step toward deepening community investment, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter Program has launched a new partnership initiative aimed at supporting organizations in nine U.S. markets: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Durham, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Pittsburgh.

Through a highly selective process, The DICK'S Foundation identified one impactful youth sports organization per market, offering a three-year tiered Sports Matter Grant program to fuel sustainable, high-impact work. The grant recipients will each receive $100,000 in 2025, $50,000 in 2026 and $25,000 in 2027, totaling $175,000 over the duration of the partnership.

In another step toward deepening community investment, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter Program has launched a new partnership initiative aimed at supporting organizations in nine U.S. markets: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Durham, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Pittsburgh.

Through a highly selective process, The DICK'S Foundation identified one impactful youth sports organization per market, offering a three-year tiered Sports Matter Grant program to fuel sustainable, high-impact work. The grant recipients will each receive $100,000 in 2025, $50,000 in 2026 and $25,000 in 2027, totaling $175,000 over the duration of the partnership.

The organizations chosen for this initiative are:

Atlanta, GA: L.E.A.D. Center for Youth

Boston, MA: Shooting Touch

Chicago, IL: Beat the Streets Chicago

Durham, NC: Bridge II Sports

Houston, TX: Houston reVision

Los Angeles, CA: Sloane Stephens Foundation

Miami, FL: Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade

New York, NY: Play Rugby

Pittsburgh, PA: Steel City Squash

Check out the video above to learn more about our nine organizations.

This funding model is designed to empower local organizations with the resources they need to scale their efforts, while also ensuring progress is impactful, measurable and lasting.

"By committing to multi-year partnerships, we're not just giving, but also growing with these organizations," said Rick Jordan, VP of The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation. "When we invest long-term, we're able to show up consistently, build real trust and make a bigger impact where it really counts."

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation this year has also renewed partnerships with organizations including:

Every Kid Sports to help cover the cost of registration fees

Good Sports to provide equipment to youth in under-resourced communities

LISC to build fields, courts and additional infrastructures in high-need neighborhoods

DonorsChoose to support educators and coaches in equity-focused schools, helping keep kids in the game nationwide

Projects in partnership with LISC and Good Sports will have a focus on the nine key markets that The DICK'S Foundation has identified, and the partnerships with Every Kid Sports and DonorsChoose will reach organizations nationwide.

The Foundation's approach to this initiative centers on long-term transformation and relationship building with organizations in cities nationwide. More than just financial support, these partnerships will provide strategic guidance, visibility opportunities and access to resources that strengthen organizational capacity, while also creating opportunities for nearby DICK'S locations to engage directly with these organizations and deepen community impact.

Written by Peyton Wherley

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DICK'S Sporting Goods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DICK'S Sporting Goods

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dicks-sporting-goods

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DICK'S Sporting Goods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/the-dicks-sporting-goods-foundation-launches-multi-year-partnership-pr-1080604