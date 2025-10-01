Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) ("Visionstate" or the "Company"), a leader in smart facility management and IoT technology, is pleased to provide a corporate update on recent business development, product innovation, and customer engagement initiatives.

AI Development - TidyLogic

Visionstate IoT has begun customer demonstrations of its upcoming TidyLogic AI platform, developed in partnership with the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (AMII). Early demos have shown the platform's ability to assist facility managers in complex resource planning, including optimizing responses to detailed Requests for Proposals (RFPs). The Company believes this is a major step in expanding its offering beyond hygiene compliance into broader facility management optimization.

Bill 190 Readiness and Distribution Partnership

With Ontario's Bill 190 legislation set to take effect on January 1, 2026, Visionstate continues to onboard customers through its WandaLITE (CleanWatch) solution. In October, Visionstate's global distribution partner will host a CleanWatch webinar for its full customer list. This session will include an expert on the new legislation to help organizations better understand the requirements and navigate the path forward. The strategy of onboarding customers now, while deferring invoicing until January 2026, has already resulted in a significant increase in subscription adoption.

MIRA - Inspections Platform

Visionstate has been doing full demonstrations of its MIRA inspection platform since early summer. The MIRA Platform digitizes audit and compliance activities, including reports, for facilities. New customers have begun onboarding on the MIRA platform, including organizations in public education and health supplement manufacturing. MIRA represents an additional SaaS revenue stream that complements Wanda and WandaLITE by addressing broader regulatory and operational needs.

Wanda Exteriors

Visionstate has also launched Wanda Exteriors, an extension of the WANDA technology platform. Wanda Exteriors provides exterior maintenance companies with a digital solution to manage the unique requirements of each property they service. Field crews can easily access the specific details of snow removal and lawn care agreements, ensuring compliance with individual service contracts.

The platform also functions as a proof-of-service tool, allowing crews to submit photos and comments as confirmation of completed work. This functionality is critical for property managers, service providers, and insurers, as it provides verified records of service to support and protect against insurance claims.

Visionstate launched Wanda Exteriors in advance of the slip-and-fall season, giving companies and property owners an added layer of protection and accountability.

Coffee Talk with Visionstate

On October 2, 2025, Visionstate will host its first "Coffee Talk with Visionstate" event, an interactive online session where shareholders will hear directly from the executive team about the Company's technology roadmap, financial strategy, and growth opportunities. All participants are welcome to join to hear about the exciting future of Visionstate as it navigates IoT and new AI applications. To register, please email info@visionstate.com for a link to the discussion.

Management Commentary

"Visionstate is executing on multiple fronts," said Shannon Moore, President of Visionstate IoT Inc. "From the early demonstrations of TidyLogic AI to the rapid adoption of WandaLITE ahead of Bill 190, to new product lines like MIRA and Wanda Exteriors, our strategy is to expand both our technology suite and our market presence. We are building momentum at the right time, and we look forward to engaging directly with shareholders during our upcoming Coffee Talk event."

Positioning for Recurring Revenue Growth

Each of these initiatives contributes directly to Visionstate's recurring SaaS revenue model. By the start of 2026, the Company expects to have a significant base of WandaLITE subscriptions under Bill 190, generating steady annual fees of $960 per building. Complementary offerings such as MIRA and Wanda Exteriors add new layers of recurring revenue, while TidyLogic AI expands Visionstate's market into broader facility management. This multi-product approach positions the Company for accelerated and sustainable revenue growth in 2026 and beyond.

Visionstate's approach mirrors the early strategies of SaaS leaders such as Salesforce, Slack, and Netflix, where the focus was not on immediate revenue but on scaling subscriptions and market share. By onboarding customers ahead of Ontario's Bill 190 enforcement date, Visionstate is building a substantial base of recurring contracts that will convert to revenue in January 2026. This proven model of prioritizing adoption first, monetization second positions the Company for sustainable, long-term growth while maintaining high gross margins typical of successful SaaS platforms.

