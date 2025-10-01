Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: SOI) (OTCQB: SIREF) ("Sirios") is pleased to announce the successful completion of upgrades to the access road leading to its Cheechoo gold project. The work was executed on time, on budget, and achieved an exemplary safety record. The project was financed equally by Sirios and the Government of Québec through the Société du Plan Nord (see press release dated September 9, 2025).

About Sirios and the Cheechoo Gold Project

Sirios is focused on advancing high-potential gold projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, with Cheechoo at the core of its sustainable growth strategy. The 100%-owned Cheechoo gold project, located less than 15 km from Dhilmar's Éléonore gold mine, is recognized for its strong potential for both large-scale open-pit mining and higher-grade underground development. Cheechoo remains the Company's flagship project, positioned as a key asset for future growth and value creation. For additional information, please visit sirios.com/en/cheechoo.

