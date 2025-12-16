Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) (OTCQB: SIREF) ("Sirios" or "the Company") announces that all the resolutions that were presented at the annual meeting last Thursday December 11, 2025, were approved by the shareholders. Theses resolutions include the appointment of the directors and the auditors as well as the renewal of the Company's stock option plan.

Shareholders re-elected Ms. Colinda Parent as well as Mr. Luc Cloutier, Dominique Doucet, Guy Le Bel and Robert Ménard to the Board of Directors, with an approval rating between 97.7% and 98.4%. More than 15.7% of the shareholders voted on the resolutions presented.

Moreover, during the Board meeting, held after the market closed today, Mr. Frederic Sahyouni was re-appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company while Mr. Dominique Doucet and Robert Ménard were re-appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board respectively. Ms. Parent will chair the audit committee while Mr. Cloutier will chair the governance, environment and health/safety committee.

Grant of options

During the same meeting, the Board of Directors granted 5,300,000 stock options to employees, consultants, directors and officers under its Stock Options Incentive Plan, at an exercise price of $0.17 per share. The options have a duration of five years.

About Sirios

Sirios Resources is a mining exploration company based in Quebec, focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold projects, in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Canada. Sirios announced last Thursday the details of the acquisition of OVI Mining, a landmark event in the company's history.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, expectations and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: capital and operating costs that differ materially from estimates; the tentative nature of metallurgical test results; delays or failures in obtaining required governmental, environmental or other approvals; uncertainties related to the availability and cost of necessary financing in the future changes in financial markets; inflation; fluctuations in metal prices; delays in project development; other risks relating to the mineral exploration and development industry; and risks disclosed in public filings of the Company on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, readers should not place undue reliance on this information, which speaks only as of the date of this news release, and there can be no assurance that such events will occur or occur within the time periods presented. The Company disclaimed any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

-30 -

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278156

Source: Sirios Resources Inc.