

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - World markets digested the impact of the first U.S. federal government shutdown in nearly seven years. Weak ADP employment data also weighed on sentiment.



ADP data released just a while ago showed private businesses in the U.S. cutting 32 thousand jobs in September, defying forecasts of a 50 thousand gain. The steepest job decline since March 2023 increased expectations of a Fed rate cut.



Wall Street Futures are trading in the red as the U.S. government shutdown weighed on sentiment. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a positive note. Meanwhile, Asian markets finished trading on a weak note.



The six-currency Dollar Index extended losses as investors weighed the impact of the U.S. federal government shutdown as well as the weak jobs data. Ten-year bond yields are trading in a mixed manner. Both the crude oil benchmarks extended losses amidst concerns about waning demand. Gold touched a fresh all-time high of $3,922.67. Cryptocurrencies mostly gained.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,267.20, down 0.28% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,657.50, down 0.46% Germany's DAX at 23,951.00, up 0.30% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,408.04, up 0.62% France's CAC 40 at 7,925.56, up 0.38% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,544.65, up 0.27% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 44,556.00, down 0.84% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,845.70, down 0.04% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,882.78, up 0.52% (Sep 30) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,855.56, up 0.87% (Sep 30)



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1763, up 0.25% GBP/USD at 1.3514, up 0.51% USD/JPY at 146.62, down 0.85% AUD/USD at 0.6627, up 0.18% USD/CAD at 1.3916, down 0.03% Dollar Index at 97.47, down 0.31%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.145%, down 0.07% Germany at 2.7152%, up 0.12% France at 3.542%, up 0.23% U.K. at 4.7090%, up 0.17% Japan at 1.648%, down 0.30%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $65.71, down 0.48%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $62.07, down 0.48%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,912.60, up 1.02%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $116,702.65, up 3.16% Ethereum at $4,296.90 up 3.16% XRP at $2.93, up 3.03% BNB at $1,022.82 up 0.93% Solana at $217.53, up 5.05%



