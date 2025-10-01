

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vistra Corp. (VST) Wednesday announced the launch of senior secured notes due 2028, senior secured notes due 2030, and senior secured notes due 2035 in a private offering.



The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to support refinancing activities for outstanding indebtedness, for general corporate purposes, which could include funding a portion of the consideration for the previously announced acquisition by the company of 100% of the membership interests of certain subsidiaries of Lotus Infrastructure Partners and to pay fees and expenses related to the offering.



