Better Collective A/S: Better Collective and X announce strategic partnership

Better Collective announces a strategic partnership with X to launch Playbook (@Playbook), Better Collective's AI-driven betting solution transforming how fans place bets, as the premier sports betting-bot across the US.

Regulatory release no. 45



This announcement follows Better Collective's press release dated 12/09/2025, in which the company introduced Playbook as a product launch.

This agreement marks an important milestone in Better Collective's strategy to expand beyond customer acquisition and strengthen its retention-focused product suite within global sports betting. With sports fans worldwide wagering more than 1.5 trillion EUR annually, according to Statista, integrating Playbook as the premier sports betting bot on X across the US, creates a powerful new channel for engagement, retention, and long-term partner value.

Launched ahead of the NFL season - one of the peak periods for fan interaction and betting activity - Playbook enables sports fans to access AI-generated betslips directly within X where they already follow and discuss live sports. At its core, Playbook enhances the user experience by delivering an actionable link - utilising bet slip image recognition built on Better Collective's proprietary AI processes and smart deeplinks - from betting content and tips that opens directly into a sportsbook app or website with the bet pre-loaded. By fitting seamlessly into the ways fans already engage, Playbook enriches the overall fan experience while strengthening long-term retention and value for Better Collective's partners.

Jesper Søgaard, Co-founder & Co-CEO of Better Collective, said:

"We are excited to partner with X, giving sports fans instant access to AI-generated betslips right where the global sports conversation happens. The collaboration underlines Better Collective's ambition to take a market-leading role in the emerging retention betting space, while creating long-term value for our sportsbook partners."

Chris Park, Director & Global Lead of Developer Platform at X Corp, commented:

"We are thrilled to partner with Better Collective and Playbook, giving our highly engaged sports community seamless access to betting experiences powered by AI. Together, we are redefining how fans connect, engage, and interact with live sports."

Better Collective's financial guidance for 2025 remains unchanged.

To learn more about Playbook and how to join the next generation of betting, visit actionnetwork.com/playbook/bot, follow on X (@Playbook), and watch a quick how-to video to see it in action.

For partnership inquiries, please contact playbook@bettercollective.com.

About Better Collective

Better Collective owns leading digital sport media, sports betting media and esports communities, with a vision to become the leading digital sports media group. We are on a mission to excite sports fans through engaging content and foster passionate communities worldwide. Better Collective's House of Brands includes; HLTV, FUTBIN, Betarades, AceOdds, Wettbasis, Action Network, Playmaker HQ, VegasInsider, The Nation Network, and Bolavip. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and dual listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (BETCO DKK). To learn more about Better Collective please visit bettercollective.com.

