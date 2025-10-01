Anzeige
WKN: A3CSVU | ISIN: FI4000507124 | Ticker-Symbol: 8JQ
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2025 13:00 Uhr
Puuilo Oyj: CFO Ville Ranta to leave Puuilo by the end of 2025

PUUILO PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 1 October 2025 at 14.00

CFO Ville Ranta to leave Puuilo by the end of 2025

CFO Ville Ranta has announced that he will leave Puuilo to join another company. He has served as Puuilo's CFO and member of the management team since August 2016. He will leave his current position on 31 December 2025. The company has started a search for his successor.

"Ville Ranta has been with Puuilo for a long time and has done a great job. He has played a very central and significant role in Puuilo's growth and success story. I would like to warmly thank Ville for his contribution to the successful implementation of the company's strategy and I am happy with his new career opportunity. I wish Ville the best of luck in the adventures ahead," says Juha Saarela, CEO of Puuilo.

"I have had a privilege to be involved in creating the success story of Finnish retail company for over 9 years. Together with the excellent cooperation and support of my team, other colleagues, the company's management team and the board, we have built Puuilo into a successful listed retail company. We have been able to win the trust of our customers and have also created a lot of value for the company's shareholders. I would like to wish Puuilo the best of success in the future and thank all colleagues and stakeholders who have been involved in this story," says Ville Ranta.

PUUILO PLC

For further information, please contact

Juha Saarela, CEO, mob. +358 50 409 7641
Ville Ranta, CFO, mob. +358 40 555 4995

Email: ir (@) puuilo.fi

Pictures for media: https://www.puuilo.fi/medialle

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
