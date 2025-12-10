Puuilo Oyj: Annu von Weymarn appointed as interim CFO of Puuilo

PUUILO PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 10 DECEMBER 2025 at 8.25 a.m.

Annu von Weymarn has been appointed as interim CFO and member of the Management Team of Puuilo effective 1 January 2026. Von Weymarn has served at Puuilo since 2019 and is currently the company's Head of Financial Controlling. As announced in October, the current CFO, Ville Ranta, will leave Puuilo on 31 December 2025 to join another company. The recruitment process for his successor is underway.



