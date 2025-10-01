

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation eased further in September to the highest level in four months, preliminary figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.3 percent in September, faster than the 2.8 percent rise in August.



Inflation based on services accelerated to 4.1 percent from 3.8 percent, and the annual price growth in energy rose to 4.0 percent from 1.6 percent. Prices for food, beverages, and tobacco grew 3.7 percent from last year.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent.



The EU measure of inflation also climbed to 3.0 percent in September from 2.4 percent a month ago.



