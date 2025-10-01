

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Croatia increased to its highest level in one-and-a-half years in September after remaining unchanged in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 4.2 percent year-on-year following 4.1 percent gain in each of the previous two months, data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics revealed.



Latest inflation rate was the strongest since March last year, when it was the same. A rate higher than this was last seen in December 2023, when inflation was 4.5 percent.



Inflation, based on the EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, was steady at 4.6 percent after accelerating in August. HICP was 0.2 percent.



Among the main CPI components, services inflation was the strongest at 6.0 percent. Prices of food, beverages and tobacco rose 5.6 percent from the same month a year ago.



Energy inflation was also strong, at 4.5 percent and prices of non-food industrial goods excluding energy rose 0.5 percent.



The CPI rose 0.4 percent month-on-month in September following a 0.1 percent modest increase in the previous month. The HICP decreased 0.6 percent after a 0.2 percent rise in August.



The CBS is set to release detail data for September inflation on October 15.



