

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's EU measure of inflation accelerated slightly in September to the highest level in almost three years, flash data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.3 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the prior month's 2.2 percent increase.



Further, this was the highest inflation since October 2023, when prices increased 2.4 percent.



Inflation based on housing and utilities accelerated to 2.95 percent from 1.07 percent. Prices for food, beverages, and tobacco were 2.6 percent more expensive, and those for clothing and footwear rose 0.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP rebounded 0.4 percent in September, following a 0.3 percent fall in August.



