

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Panasonic Wednesday announced its new WhisperFit DC with Bluetooth Speakers, a new exhaust fan that brings together premium sound, smart connectivity and superior indoor ventilation in moist and humidity prone areas, such as bathrooms or laundry rooms.



Featuring dual-device Bluetooth pairing, the WhisperFit DC with Bluetooth Speakers offers a unique option for builders, contractors, and developers seeking to manage moisture and enhance indoor air quality in their residential construction projects.



The unit was designed with energy efficiency in mind, earning ENERGY STAR certification and recognition by the Home Ventilating Institute for helping builders meet code requirements while delivering long-term value to homeowners.



'Panasonic is a go-to partner for builders and homeowners seeking smarter, more efficient air quality solutions,' said Leon Van Oostende, Group Sales Manager at Panasonic Eco Systems North America. 'The WhisperFit DC with Bluetooth Speakers is a perfect example of exciting, unexpected features in an essential home system. By integrating a dual-speaker system crafted for immersive audio into our trusted, energy-efficient ventilation fan, we're not only enhancing homeowner comfort and convenience - we're redefining what's possible in indoor living solutions.'



