Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JM27 | ISIN: CA21037X1006 | Ticker-Symbol: W9C
Tradegate
01.10.25 | 16:54
2.390,00 Euro
+3,02 % +70,00
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2.400,002.415,0017:01
2.395,002.415,0016:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2025 13:00 Uhr
5 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Joint Press Release of Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.com Inc. - Topicus.com Inc. completes Agreement to acquire 14.84% of Treasury Shares in the capital of Asseco Poland S.A.

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU) and Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV: TOI) today announced that, after receiving all required regulatory approvals, Topicus' subsidiary TSS Europe B.V. has completed the acquisition of 14.84% of treasury shares (the "Treasury Shares") in the capital of Asseco Poland S.A. ("Asseco").

Topicus had previously announced its acquisition of approximately 9.99% of the issued shares in Asseco on January 31, 2025.

On February 3, 2025, Topicus announced the signing of a shareholders' agreement which was entered into with the Adam Góral Family Foundation governing their cooperation as shareholders in Asseco, and on February 5, 2025, Topicus announced the signing of the agreement to acquire the Treasury Shares. The shareholders' agreement became effective as result of today's acquisition of the Treasury Shares.

About Topicus.com

Topicus.com Inc. is a leading pan-European provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in public and private sector markets. Operating and investing in countries and markets across Europe with long-term growth potential, Topicus.com Inc. acquires, builds and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers.

For further information, contact:

Topicus.com Inc.
Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677
Email: jbaksh@csisoftware.com
www.topicus.com

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

For further information, contact:

Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677
info@csisoftware.com
www.csisoftware.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.