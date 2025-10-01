Guardian Capital Group Limited Provides Shareholders with Update Regarding the Delivery of its Special Meeting Materials in Light of Canada Post National Labour Strike

The Circular and other Materials are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Guardian's website at www.guardiancapital.com.

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian or the Corporation) (TSX: GCG) (TSX:GCG.A) wishes to provide shareholders with an update to its September 25, 2025 press release announcing, among other things, the filing and the commencement of mailing of its management information circular (the Circular) and related materials (together with the Circular, the Materials) for the upcoming special meeting (the Meeting) of holders (the Shareholders) of Common shares and Class A shares in the capital of Guardian (together, the Guardian Shares) to approve the plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the Arrangement) in light of the current Canada Post national labour strike (the Strike).

If the Arrangement is completed, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc., an affiliate of Desjardins Group, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Guardian Shares, other than certain Guardian Shares owned by specified Shareholders who entered into equity rollover agreements, for C$68.00 per Guardian Share in cash, all as more particularly described in the Circular (the Transaction).

Meeting Materials

Due to the ongoing Strike, there may be some uncertainty regarding the timing of delivery of the Materials to Shareholders residing in Canada. Guardian encourages Shareholders to access the Circular and Materials electronically on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Guardian's website at www.guardiancapital.com. The delivery of Materials by mail to non-Canadian Shareholders is not anticipated to be impacted by the Strike.

For mailing to Canadian Shareholders, although the Materials had in many cases already been delivered to Canada Post prior to the commencement of the Strike, Guardian has also, to the extent possible and practicable, couriered copies of the applicable Materials to Canadian Shareholders. Canadian Shareholders who had previously consented to electronic delivery should by now have received the applicable Materials by electronic mail.

How to Vote

Due to the time sensitivity, while the Strike remains ongoing, all Shareholders are encouraged to vote online or by telephone rather than by mail:

Registered Shareholders. You are a registered Shareholder if you are registered as the holder of Guardian Shares in the Corporation's share register maintained by its transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. ( Computershare ) : Online: Go to www.investorvote.com, enter the 15-digit control number printed on your form of proxy and follow the instructions on the screen. Telephone: Call 1-866-732-8683, (toll-free in North America) or 312-588-4290 (outside of North America), enter the 15-digit control number printed on your form of proxy and follow the voice recording instructions.

You are a registered Shareholder if you are registered as the holder of Guardian Shares in the Corporation's share register maintained by its transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. ( ) Non-Registered Shareholders. You are a non-registered (beneficial) shareholder if your broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, custodian, nominee or other intermediary holds your Guardian Shares for you : Online: Go to www.proxyvote.com, enter the 16-digit control number printed on your voting instruction form and follow the instructions on the screen. Telephone: Call 1-800-474-7493 (English) or 1-800-474-7501 (French), enter the 16-digit control number printed on your voting instruction form and follow the recording instructions.

You are a non-registered (beneficial) shareholder if your broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, custodian, nominee or other intermediary holds your Guardian Shares for you

Registered shareholders who require their voting control numbers should contact Computershare by telephone at 1-800-564-6253 (toll-free in North America) or 1-514-982-7555 (outside of North America). Non-registered shareholders who require their voting control numbers should contact their broker or other intermediary.

Additionally, the Corporation will utilize Broadridge Financial Solutions' QuickVoteTM system to assist Shareholders with voting their Guardian Shares, as applicable. Certain non-registered Shareholders who have not objected to the Corporation knowing who they are (non-objecting beneficial owners) will be contacted by Laurel Hill Advisory Group to conveniently obtain a vote directly over the phone.

Letters of Transmittal

Registered shareholders with physical share certificates are encouraged to complete and return letters of transmittal to Computershare by hand or courier to ensure the appropriate documents are received in a timely manner.

Details About Guardian's Special Meeting of Shareholders

The Meeting is scheduled to be held in person at the offices of Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, Bay Adelaide Centre, East Tower, 22 Adelaide Street West, Suite 3400, Toronto, ON M5H 4E3 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on Thursday, October 23, 2025. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2025, are entitled to receive notice of, and vote at, the Meeting. Shareholders are urged to vote well in advance of the Meeting and, in any event, prior to the proxy voting deadline of 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

The Circular provides important information on the Transaction and related matters, including voting procedures, how to attend the Meeting and instructions for Shareholders unable to attend the Meeting. Shareholders are urged to read the Circular and other Materials carefully and in their entirety.

Shareholder Questions and Voting Assistance

Shareholders who have questions about the information contained in the Circular or require assistance with the procedure for voting may contact Guardian's proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

Toll-Free: 1-877-452-7184 (for Shareholders in North America),

International: 1-416-304-0211 (for Shareholders outside of North America),

By Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) is a global investment management company servicing institutional, retail and private clients through its subsidiaries. As at June 30, 2025, Guardian had C$164.1 billion of total client assets while managing a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$1.25 billion. Founded in 1962, Guardian's reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of authenticity, integrity, stability and trustworthiness have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to our future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include information regarding our financial position, business strategy, growth strategy, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividend policy, plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing for the Meeting to consider the Transaction, expected participation in equity rollover arrangements, and the completion of the Transaction.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this press release is based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Further, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to, those described in this press release. The belief that the investment fund industry and wealth management industry will remain stable and that interest rates will remain relatively stable are material factors made in preparing the forward-looking information and management's expectations contained in this press release and that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information disclosed in this press release. In addition, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, the possibility that the Transaction will not be completed on the terms and conditions, or on the timing, currently contemplated, and that it may not be completed at all, due to a failure to obtain or satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise, required regulatory, Shareholder and court approvals and other conditions to the closing of the Transaction or for other reasons, the risk that competing offers or acquisition proposals will be made, the negative impact that the failure to complete the Transaction for any reason could have on the price of the shares or on the business of Guardian, general economic and market conditions, including interest and foreign exchange rates, global financial markets, the impact of pandemics or epidemics, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, industry competition, technological developments and other factors described or discussed in Guardian's disclosure materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties of Guardian's business and material risk factors or assumptions on which information contained in forward-looking information is based is provided in Guardian's disclosure materials, including Guardian's most recently filed annual information form and any subsequently-filed interim management's discussion and analysis, which are available under Guardian's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents our expectations as of the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. Guardian disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

