Thoma Bravo and PROS Holdings, Inc. Announce Strategic Plans for PROS Business Segments

Following Acquisition, Thoma Bravo Plans to Accelerate PROS' Travel Segment as a Standalone Business and Bolster Conga with Addition of PROS' B2B Segment

HOUSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, and PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) ("PROS"), a leading provider of AI-powered SaaS pricing and selling solutions, today announced the post-closing plans for PROS. Following the completion of Thoma Bravo's planned acquisition of PROS, which was announced on September 22, 2025 and is expected to close in Q4 2025, Thoma Bravo intends to run the travel business of PROS as a platform investment while existing portfolio company Conga, a leader for AI-powered innovation in configure, price, quote (CPQ), contract lifecycle management (CLM) and document automation, will combine with the B2B business of PROS.

"We are thrilled to be investing in PROS and excited by the opportunities ahead to grow the travel business," said A.J. Rohde, a Senior Partner at Thoma Bravo. "In the large and hyper-competitive airline and travel industry, there is increasing pressure to streamline pricing and selling systems to help customers grow and increase revenue. Trusted by airlines and travel companies worldwide, PROS is well-positioned to lead in this growing market, and we are confident that our deep operational experience and software expertise will further PROS' market-leading AI offering."

"This strategic plan will enable PROS to better serve customers through deep domain expertise and accelerate growth with focused innovation across both the B2B and travel sectors," said PROS CEO, Jeff Cotten. "Combining PROS' B2B business and Conga will unlock a broader, more powerful solution portfolio that expands on the offerings the business can deliver to customers and drives greater value across every stage of their commercial operations. Meanwhile, with Thoma Bravo's support, the travel business will be equipped to further invest in innovation, grow our airline and travel platform and fortify our position as a market leader in this dynamic sector."

"This is an exciting new growth stage for PROS and continues to build on the trust that our customers have in PROS with greater agility and flexibility," said Surain Adyanthaya, President of Global Industries at PROS. "With Thoma Bravo's conviction in our travel business, we believe we are strongly positioned to help our customers grow and continue to improve our operational efficiency in an AI-led era," said Ajay Damani, Executive Vice President of Engineering at PROS.

Commenting on Conga's planned combination with PROS' B2B business, Holden Spaht, a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo, said: "We are excited to combine Conga, our revenue lifecycle management platform, with PROS' AI-driven pricing optimization capabilities. The combination of these two market leaders addresses the increasing need for enterprises to dynamically price and quote complex SKU bundles in the age of AI."

Under the terms of PROS' agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, at closing, PROS shareholders will receive $23.25 per share in cash, representing a premium of approximately 41.7 percent over PROS' closing share price on September 19, 2025, the last full trading day prior to the transaction announcement, and a 53.2 percent premium to PROS' volume weighted average share price over the 30-day period ending the same date.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software-focused investors in the world, with approximately $181 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025. Through its private equity, growth equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector knowledge and strategic and operational expertise, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20+ years, the firm has acquired or invested in approximately 555 companies representing approximately $285 billion in enterprise value (including control and non-control investments). The firm has offices in Chicago, Dallas, London, Miami, New York, and San Francisco. For more information, visit Thoma Bravo's website at www.thomabravo.com.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that optimize omnichannel shopping and selling experiences, powering intelligent commerce. Leveraging leadership in revenue and pricing science, the PROS Platform combines predictive AI, real-time analytics, and powerful automation to dynamically match offers to buyers and prices to products. Businesses win more with PROS. Learn more at pros.com.

About Conga

Conga, the Revenue Company, is the pioneer and market leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management. Its platform is chosen by the world's growth champions to accelerate the end-to-end revenue lifecycle and achieve a Revenue Advantage. Conga brings Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, and Document Automation capabilities together on a single open platform that works with any ERP, any CRM, and any Cloud. Conga is born for the top line-powered by a unified revenue data model, complete revenue intelligence, and purpose-built AI-to help companies grow, protect, and expand their revenue.

Conga delivers a Revenue Advantage to over 10,000 customers and 6.4 million users around the world. More than 7 million contracts and 46 million quotes are generated annually with Conga. Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Broomfield, CO and has offices across the United States, India, and Ireland. Visit conga.com for more information.

