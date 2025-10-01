The PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced a new research and development (R&D) partnership with the AstraZeneca BioVentureHub in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The partnership aims to leverage the combined expertise of Thermo Fisher and AstraZeneca to drive innovation and strengthen the life science ecosystem. A dedicated team from Thermo Fisher will co-locate with AstraZeneca scientists to work on collaborative R&D projects with a focus initially on chromatography, molecular genomics and proteomics.

"This is a unique opportunity to co-locate with AstraZeneca scientists, driving collaborative innovation, strengthening the science ecosystem and driving value generation for all collaborators, giving easy access to cutting edge technologies for emerging life sciences and biotech companies as well as academic groups," said Leon Wyszkowski, president, analytical services, clinical research, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "This partnership will enable advancements in areas such as drug and analytical development, further bringing to life Thermo Fisher's mission to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer."

"When two global life science leaders join forces in an open innovation environment, truly exceptional conditions for breakthrough discovery and progress are created. Welcoming Thermo Fisher Scientific into BioVentureHub at AstraZeneca's strategic R&D campus in Gothenburg adjacent to GoCo Health Innovation City marks a significant step and unlocks dynamic opportunities for open scientific co-creation between AstraZeneca and Thermo Fisher Scientific. We are pleased to welcome the Thermo Fisher team and look forward to a highly productive partnership,"Magnus Björsne, CEO, AstraZeneca BioVentureHub said.

The AstraZeneca BioVentureHub is part of a growing innovation ecosystem in Gothenburg that includes the GoCo Health Innovation City, future home of Thermo Fisher's bioanalytical laboratory that is under construction and expected to begin operations in March 2026. This state-of-the-art facility will serve pharmaceutical and biotech customers in Europe and across the globe, providing leading-edge bioanalytical laboratory capabilities to support all phases of pharmaceutical development to help customers deliver life-changing medicines to patients worldwide.

In addition to the new lab coming online in Sweden, the business operates a global network of GMP (good manufacturing practices), central, bioanalytical and vaccine science laboratories with operations based in Middleton, Wisconsin; Highland Heights, Kentucky; Richmond, Virginia; Athlone, Ireland; Brussels, Belgium; Singapore; and Suzhou, China.

About AstraZeneca BioVentureHub

AstraZeneca BioVentureHub is a unique open innovation platform, offering an inside track to AstraZeneca's scientific expertise, world-class infrastructure, and facilities. Integrated at the heart of AstraZeneca's strategic R&D site in Gothenburg, the BioVentureHub enables emerging life science companies and academia to work and grow within our focus areas: Pharma, DeepTech, Digital SustainTech.

We promote innovation by connecting, catalyzing, and nurturing the right parties to form valuable collaborations that drive growth for all involved. Our unique dare-to-share culture, trust, and scientific curiosity, together with non-competitive synergies, are at the core of being part of the BioVentureHub. All BioVentureHub companies operate independently, and AstraZeneca holds no ownership or innovation rights. The BioVentureHub is a fusion of minds and resources leading to groundbreaking innovations and industry leadership. We believe in Growing Innovation Together. For more information, please visit www.azbioventurehub.com

