DuPont Announces Effectiveness of Form 10 Registration Statement for Qnity

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) announced today that on September 30, 2025, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) declared effective the Registration Statement on Form 10 filed by Qnity Electronics, Inc. ("Qnity") in connection with DuPont's previously announced separation into two independent, publicly traded companies.

The effectiveness of the Form 10 concludes the SEC's review and is one of the final milestones in the separation process. The separation remains on track to occur on November 1, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary conditions, including final approval by DuPont's board of directors.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. DuPont's employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

About Qnity

Qnity, DuPont's electronics business, is a premier technology solutions provider across the semiconductor value chain, empowering AI, high performance computing, and advanced connectivity. From solutions for semiconductor chip manufacturing, to enabling high-speed transmission within complex electronic systems, our high-performance materials and integration expertise make tomorrow's technologies possible. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.qnityelectronics.com. Investors can access the Qnity's Registration Statement on Form 10 at ir.qnityelectronics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements use words such as "plans", "expects", "will", "would", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "seeks", "projects", "efforts", "estimates", "potential", "continue", "intend", "may", "could", "should" and similar expressions, among others, as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances. Statements that describe or relate to DuPont's or Qnity's plans, goals, intentions, strategies, financial outlook, DuPont's or Qnity's expectations regarding the Spin-Off, and statements that do not relate to historical or current fact, are examples of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate, and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are out of the DuPont's and Qnity's control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in Qnity's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Qnity's registration statement on Form 10. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Neither DuPont nor Qnity undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

