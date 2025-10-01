Workday Inc.: Workday Completes Acquisition of Paradox

Workday Paradox Candidate Experience Agent Now Available, Powering Faster, More Human Hiring Across Frontline and High-Volume Roles

With Paradox, HiredScore, and Workday Recruiting, Workday Now has a Powerful End-to-End, AI-Powered Talent Acquisition Suite to Drive Faster Hiring and Better Candidate Experiences

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for managing people , money , and agents , today announced it has completed its acquisition of Paradox, a candidate experience agent that uses conversational AI to simplify every step of the job application journey, particularly for frontline industries.

With Paradox, Workday now has a unified end-to-end AI-powered talent acquisition suite that helps companies hire faster, improve recruiter efficiency, and deliver a better candidate experience every step of the way.

"As competition for talent intensifies, hiring needs to be quick, personal, and engaging," said Aashna Kircher, group general manager for the office of the CHRO, Workday. "By bringing Paradox into Workday, we're making that possible for our customers by enabling them to move faster and deliver a better candidate experience - for every type of worker, and every type of role - from the frontline to the back office."

"We built Paradox to make hiring simpler and more human with AI," said Adam Godson, CEO, Paradox. "Joining Workday means we can bring that vision to more organizations, helping recruiters spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time building real connections with candidates."

Reimagined Human-Centered Hiring

Paradox delivers exceptional candidate experiences at scale, giving applicants a personalized, high-touch experience powered by AI. Its AI agent streamlines the hiring process by providing candidates with instant responses, self-scheduling capabilities, and 24/7 support in a natural conversational experience. This simplifies complex tasks like applications, scheduling, and interview coordination, helping companies fill high-volume roles faster and allowing recruiters to spend more time building relationships, engaging top talent, making human-centered hiring decisions, and supporting business needs.

The Ultimate AI-Powered Hiring Solution

Combining Workday Recruiting with the best-in-class AI capabilities of HiredScore and Paradox gives Workday a complete, AI-powered suite to make hiring faster and more human - from smarter talent discovery with HiredScore, to engaging candidate conversations with Paradox, to seamless hiring and onboarding with Workday Recruiting. The result: one unified, intelligent platform that helps organizations find the right people and build stronger teams.

Expanding Workday's AI Agent Portfolio

The Workday Paradox Candidate Experience Agent is available for purchase now for both existing and new customers through Workday or Paradox. This new agent joins Workday's growing portfolio of purpose-built AI agents, including those announced last month at Workday Rising.

About Workday

Workday is the enterprise AI platform for managing people , money , and agents . Workday unifies HR and Finance on one intelligent platform with AI at the core to empower people at every level with the clarity, confidence, and insights they need to adapt quickly, make better decisions, and deliver outcomes that matter. Workday is used by more than 11,000 organizations around the world and across industries - from medium-sized businesses to more than 65% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

