

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil inventories in the U.S. increased by slightly more than anticipated in the week ended September 26th, according to a report released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.



The report said crude oil inventories climbed by 1.8 million barrels last week after slipping by 0.6 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to rise by 1.5 million barrels.



At 416.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories remain about 4 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.



The EIA said gasoline inventories jumped by 4.1 million barrels last week and are the same as the five-year average for this time of year.



Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, crept up by 0.6 million barrels last week but remain about 6 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the report said.



