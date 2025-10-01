Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362
Tradegate
29.09.25 | 12:28
4,520 Euro
+0,44 % +0,020
PR Newswire
01.10.2025 17:18 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Macro Limited - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Total Voting Rights

1 October 2025

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 30 September 2025 consists of the following:

· 323,524,916 GBP Ordinary Shares with 1.4710 voting right per share.

· 25,374,844 USD Ordinary Shares with 0.7606 voting right per share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company at 30 September 2025 is therefore 495,205,258.

There are 53,569,656 GBP Treasury Shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


