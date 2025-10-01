Akanda Corp: Akanda's First Towers and Fiber Surges Into Mexico's Telecom Buildout, Shares Surge 75%

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Long-term investors love share scarcity. Shorts get restless sleep. Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) is now living proof of both. With fewer than a million shares in play and a national infrastructure program at its back, the company has become one of the market's rarest combinations: a tiny float strapped to a massive opportunity.

That tension showed itself on the Nasdaq this morning when Akanda stock ripped more than seventy-five percent higher before lunch. Scarcity and scale collided, and the tape bent upward. Now, with more than 18 million shares exchanged, about 24x its O/S count, the share tug of war still has bulls ahead by about 45%. For excellent reasons.

First Towers & Fiber (FTF), Akanda's newly consolidated subsidiary, is the torque behind the move. It already controls 700 kilometers of dark fiber across five Mexican cities and operates roughly thirty towers. Those assets were enough to build a foundation.

FTF Earns Preferred Contractor Status

But the story tilted when FTF was named a preferred contractor in the Altán Redes / Red Compartida program, a seven-billion-dollar buildout designed to stretch wholesale LTE and 4G service to more than ninety percent of Mexico's population, with 5G coming into view. For a company this lean, even a foothold in a project of that scale rewrites the narrative.

Altán isn't theory. It's a machine already in motion: more than eleven thousand towers live, eighty thousand localities connected, and twenty-four million people receiving service. Billions have already been spent, and the build continues to accelerate. FTF isn't angling for a seat at the table-it's already seated. Every tower it erects feeds directly into coverage. Every kilometer of fiber strengthens a backbone designed to be open, shared, and enduring. That's a different story from chasing scattered deals. It's plugging into a national grid with decades of concession life still ahead.

This is where scarcity does its work. With only about 728,000 shares outstanding, any sign of traction hits the stock like a hammer. The seventy-five percent pop over $8.00 wasn't just a reaction to a headline. It was the market doing math on a float too small to handle the demand. Volatility is the inevitable side effect. Sharp moves up are often followed by sharp tests down. But the path of resistance leans to the upside when investors see scarcity colliding with long-term infrastructure demand.

Capital To Build on

Of course, towers and fiber don't build themselves. They require land, steel, permits, and crews. Fiber needs trenches dug and rights-of-way secured. Financing is constant, and Akanda has already raised twelve million dollars in convertible funding to keep momentum alive. More will be needed as FTF scales deeper into Altán. The difference is that the capital isn't chasing vapor. It follows contracts tied to live networks. That's how proof becomes something you can count: not in ideas, but in steel in the ground and fiber in the trench.

The initial footprint-thirty towers and 700 kilometers of fiber-was enough to prove concept. Now, linked to Altán, the scope expands from five cities to potentially hundreds of municipalities. Growth is no longer about whether the network gets built. It's about how quickly FTF can build into it. Each new tower isn't speculation. It's a cash-flowing node inside a concession designed to last.

For now, the evidence is visible in the stock chart. Up seventy-five percent in a single morning. A float too scarce to contain the demand. A subsidiary strapped to one of Mexico's largest digital buildouts. Long-term investors love share scarcity. Shorts? In this case, they might want a tranquilizer.

About Akanda Corp.

Akanda Corp. is an international cannabis company with operations in Europe and North America. The company is dedicated to cultivating and distributing high-quality medical cannabis and wellness products that improve lives. Akanda's mission is to provide safe, reliable, and accessible cannabis products to consumers worldwide while promoting sustainable business practices.

About First Towers & Fiber Corp.

First Towers is focused on tower development and operating its 700+km fiber optic network in the attractive wireless market of Mexico, with an intention to expand to other Latin American countries. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN).

Forward-Looking Statements

This article was prepared by Hawk Point Media Group, LLC and may contain information, views, or opinions regarding the future expectations, plans, and prospects of Akanda Corp. that constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts and are based on assumptions, beliefs, and expectations regarding future economic and operating performance. Although Hawk Point Media Group, LLC believes such statements are made in good faith and based on information available at the time of writing, there can be no assurance that the expectations expressed will prove accurate. Akanda Corp and Hawk Point Media Group, LLC undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, industry conditions, regulatory developments, economic trends, and risks identified in Akanda Corp filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of publication.

Accuracy & Disclosure Statement: Hawk Point Media Group, LLC (HPM) works on a retainer basis with IR Agency, Inc. to provide press release, editorial, digital media, and consulting services. Accordingly, IR Agency, Inc. may engage HPM to create content SPONSORED CONTENT relating to public companies during the term of its retainer. Up to one thousand dollars of the retainer received will be allocated toward the creation and syndication of content about Akanda Corp. Because of this arrangement, this content should be considered sponsored content. The information contained herein is based on sources believed to be reliable, including publicly available filings, company disclosures, and direct website content, and is accurate to the best of our knowledge at the time of creation. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. At the time of creation, HPM does not own, buy, sell, or trade securities of the companies covered. Any reproduction or syndication of this content must include this statement. This disclosure is made in accordance with Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, the Federal Trade Commission's Endorsement Guides, and other applicable regulations governing sponsored investment content.

Contact:

info@hawkpointmedia.com

SOURCE: Akanda Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/akandas-first-towers-and-fiber-surges-into-mexicos-telecom-buildout-shares-surge-1080744